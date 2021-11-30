Market LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts, Nifty at 16.8k in pre-open; Go Fashion in focus

Asian share markets were trading in positive territory on Tuesday as investors became cautiously optimistic the new Omicron variant might not cause a widespread global economic disruption to worsen the coronavirus pandemic. SGX Nifty rose 0.21% in early deals, indicating a flat to positive start for Indian indices. On Monday, Indian share markets traded on a volatile note with the BSE Sensex up 153 points, while the Nifty rose 27 points. The shares recovered early losses to end higher on the day, boosted by gains in Reliance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and technology stocks.
30 Nov 2021, 09:04 AM IST
Nifty at pre-open
At market pre-opening, Nifty was down nearly 200 points.
30 Nov 2021, 08:54 AM IST
Reliance’s JioMart turns to WhatsApp to compete against Amazon, Flipkart
Indians can now use WhatsApp to order groceries from billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s JioMart via a new “tap and chat" option, as his Reliance Industries Ltd. challenges the domination of Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc.-owned Flipkart.
Delivery is free and there’s no minimum order value, according to JioMart users who got WhatsApp shopping invites with a 90-second tutorial and catalog. Among the daily essentials on offer are fruits, vegetables, cereal, toothpaste and cooking staples like paneer cottage cheese and chickpea flour. Customers can fill their shopping baskets within the app and pay either via JioMart or in cash when receiving their order.
30 Nov 2021, 08:44 AM IST
Indiabulls Housing Finance continues to be under NSE's F&O ban
Indiabulls Housing Finance continues to be the only stock under the ban for trade on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 under the futures and options segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The security has been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
30 Nov 2021, 08:37 AM IST
RBI supersedes board of Reliance Capital
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it would refer Reliance Capital Ltd to bankruptcy courts after taking control of the troubled financial services company on Monday, citing governance concerns and payment defaults.
Nageswara Rao Y., a former executive director of Bank of Maharashtra, has been named the company’s administrator, the banking regulator said in a statement.
30 Nov 2021, 08:26 AM IST
Oil prices rise on bets OPEC+ will hold off output hike
Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, extending a rebound from last week's plunge on growing expectations major producers would pause plans to add crude supply in January amid uncertainty over the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 99 cents, or 1.4%, to $70.94 a barrel at 0105 GMT, adding to a 2.6% rise on Monday.
Brent crude futures climbed 82 cents, or 1.1%, to $74.26 a barrel, after gaining 1% on Monday.
Oil plunged around 12% on Friday along with other markets on fears the heavily mutated Omicron would spark fresh lockdowns and dent global growth.
30 Nov 2021, 08:18 AM IST
Suncity Group plunges 48% on CEO’s arrest
Suncity Group Holdings Ltd. plunged by the most since 2008 as the stock resumed trading in Hong Kong following the news of Chief Executive Officer Alvin Chau’s arrest. The slump of as much as 48% came as the world’s biggest junket operator said it expects business to be adversely affected if it loses financial support from the CEO. Shares of other Macau casino operators were mixed after suffering heavy losses on Monday.
30 Nov 2021, 08:10 AM IST
Go Fashion share price may list in four digits, say stock market experts
Go Fashion IPO is going to list today at both NSE and BSE. According to stock market experts, the public issue worth ₹1,013.61 crore may have a magnificent listing today. They said that Go Fashion share price may open in four digits at somewhere around ₹1100 per share levels.
30 Nov 2021, 08:03 AM IST
Day trading guide for Tuesday
30 Nov 2021, 07:57 AM IST
Star Health to launch its IPO today
The initial share-sale of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company will open for subscription today and conclude on December 2. The price band has been set at ₹870-900 per share for its initial public offering (IPO). Star Health on Monday said it has raised a little over ₹3,217 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO.
30 Nov 2021, 07:50 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, Go Fashion, Dr Reddy's
Here is a list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus today.
30 Nov 2021, 07:43 AM IST
SGX Nifty gains points in early deals
SGX Nifty futures traded at 17,126.50 in early deals, up 36 points or 0.21%, indicating a positive start for Indian benchmarks in Tuesday's trade.
30 Nov 2021, 07:36 AM IST
Asian stocks advanced Tuesday
Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures advanced Tuesday amid easing concerns about the omicron coronavirus strain and data signaling an improvement in China’s factory activity.
Japanese shares led regional gains, China edged up and Hong Kong dipped. China’s manufacturing purchasing managers index signaled expansion in November in part as an energy shortage abated.
U.S. and European futures pushed higher after the S&P 500 wiped out its November losses and the Nasdaq 100 more than recouped Friday’s rout. The technology sector powered gains both on Wall Street and in Asia.
Treasury yields rose, unwinding some of the haven rally spurred by the virus. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said omicron poses risks to both sides of the central bank’s mandate for stable prices and maximum employment.
The yen weakened and a dollar gauge slipped. Crude oil advanced.