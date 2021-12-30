Market LIVE: Sensex drops 50 points, Nifty below 17,200 at open

Federal indirect tax body the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will meet on Friday on the eve of several key GST related amendments scheduled to be coming into effect in the new year including tax rate changes in the textile and footwear sectors. As the year draws to a close, investors are contemplating the implications of the fast-spreading omicron coronavirus variant, decreasing stimulus and elevated inflation stoked by supply-chain bottlenecks.
30 Dec 2021, 09:28 AM IST
30 Dec 2021, 09:24 AM IST
30 Dec 2021, 09:17 AM IST
30 Dec 2021, 09:12 AM IST
30 Dec 2021, 09:04 AM IST
30 Dec 2021, 08:55 AM IST
30 Dec 2021, 08:44 AM IST
RBL Bank, Vodafone Idea continue to be among stocks under F&O ban on NSE
The same three stocks continue to be under the ban for trade on Thursday, December 30, 2021 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
RBL Bank, Vodafone Idea and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the stocks, that have been part of the banned list in the past few sessions, continue to remain in the same by the stock exchange for today.
30 Dec 2021, 08:35 AM IST
FM Sitharaman to hold pre-Budget meet with state finance ministers today
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a meeting with finance ministers of states on Thursday as part of customary pre-Budget consultations with various stakeholders.
30 Dec 2021, 08:24 AM IST
Dollar, yen soft in thin trading after U.S. equities hit record highs
The dollar and yen were at the low end of their recent ranges in thin holiday trading on Thursday, having fallen overnight as investors favoured riskier currencies along with equities.
The moves seemed to be linked to recent improved sentiment as many governments resist imposing new, widespread lockdowns, even as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus surges.
30 Dec 2021, 08:10 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Paytm, Federal Bank, BPCL
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday:
30 Dec 2021, 07:56 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures trading 29 points (0.17%) higher at 17,298.50 in early deals
30 Dec 2021, 07:46 AM IST
Omicron Yet to Curb Driving Across Most of Asia in Boon for Oil
The rapid spread of omicron has yet to dampen road traffic across most of Asia even as it leads to restrictions in parts of Europe, suggesting energy demand in the region may be spared a significant hit.
More cars have thronged the main roads in December amid year-end festivities than seen last month. All but one major Asian country registered a rise in mobility on-month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg using Apple Inc. mobility statistics until Dec. 27.
The broadly positive picture from Asia -- at least so far -- may help to support gasoline demand and refining margins, which in turn could aid physical crude consumption and oil futures into 2022. Global benchmark Brent advanced by more than 3% in the week leading up to Christmas, and has extended gains since then, briefly retopping the $80-a-barrel level on Wednesday.
30 Dec 2021, 07:35 AM IST
Asian stocks mixed
Asian stocks were mixed Thursday after U.S. shares edged up to another all-time high amid light volumes in the final days of the year. Treasury yields held a climb.
Shares fluctuated in Japan, China and Hong Kong, where artificial intelligence giant SenseTime Group Inc. jumped on its first day of trading. U.S. equity futures were little changed, after the S&P 500 reached the 70th record close of the year on Wednesday.
The 10-year Treasury yield’s advance took it above its 50-day moving average for the first time in about a month. Australia’s 10-year bond yield increased too. A dollar gauge was steady and crude oil rose.
China’s battered property developers and regulatory crackdown are again in focus heading toward 2022. Some holders of two China Evergrande Group dollar bonds with coupons due Tuesday said they had yet to receive payment.