Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains at preopen session; Elin Elec to debut today

30 Dec 2022, 09:09 AM IST
Reliance Securities Stock in Focus for Today: Hero MotoCorp
Hero MotoCorp (CMP 2,722): In view of the likely rural revival, focus on the premium segment, HMCL’s market leadership position to capitalize on the demand recovery and attractive valuation, we have BUY rating on HMCL with a 1-Year Target Price of ₹3,000.
Intraday Picks
ASHOKLEY (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 144) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of ₹141-
143 for the target of Rs.149 with a strict stop loss of ₹140.
DELTACORP (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 208) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of ₹204-
206 for the target of Rs.212 with a strict stop loss of ₹202.
LTIM (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 4420) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs
4360-4385 for the target of Rs.4460 with a strict stop loss of ₹4340.
30 Dec 2022, 09:05 AM IST
Sensex preopens in green as it gains 200 points; Elin Electronics to debut at the bourses today
30 Dec 2022, 08:59 AM IST
Decision to re-introduce Covid testing for international passengers 'disappointing, a step backwards': IATA
International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said that India's decision to re-introduce coronavirus testing for international passengers is ‘disappointing and a step backwards’ as the current situation is different from when the pandemic started around three years ago. IATA is a grouping of nearly 290 airlines, including various Indian carriers.
Philip Goh who is IATA's Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific, in a statement told PTI, “India's decision to reintroduce Covid-19 testing is disappointing and a step backwards. We are in a different situation from when Covid-19 started about three years ago. Medical treatments are available. Vaccination levels are high. Governments need to respond based on science and facts." (Read More)
30 Dec 2022, 08:46 AM IST
Dish TV appoints Lalit Behari Singhal as independent director
Direct-to-Home operator Dish TV on Thursday said it has appointed former bureaucrat Lalit Behari Singhal as an independent director to its board.
The company's board, at its meeting held on Thursday, "considered and appointed Lalit Behari Singhal, as an Independent Director of the company with effect from December 29, 2022, for a term of 5 consecutive years", Dish TV said in a regulatory filing.
Earlier this month, Dish TV announced the appointment of three new independent directors to the company's board, which was the first major appointment after the departure of its former promoter-backed chairman Jawahar Lal Goel.
Dish TV's largest shareholder Yes Bank Ltd (YBL) and the promoter family led by its chairman Jawahar Lal Goel were engaged in a legal battle over board representation in the company. (PTI)
30 Dec 2022, 08:38 AM IST
30 Dec 2022, 08:36 AM IST
Geojit Financial Services on today's market: Q3 results starting from Jan 12th will be the next trigger for markets
Dr V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services: The most significant feature of 2022 is the outperformance of the Indian market. In a year in which S&P 500 is down by 20% and most markets are down between 10 to 20 %, Nifty is up by 4.8%. This outperformance is the result of mainly two factors: One, India’s superior economic growth; two, domestic investors support the market by buying every dip caused by FII selling. These two factors are expected to continue in 2023 too. Dollar index dipping below 104 is a positive for the market. This trend is likely to sustain forcing FIIs to turn buyers in India in 2023. Q3 results starting from Jan 12th will be the next trigger for markets. Capital goods, financials and construction-related segments are likely to post good results.
30 Dec 2022, 08:32 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, Shiba Inu gain marginally
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today rose with the world's largest and most popular digital token trading almost flat with a positive bias at $16,607. The global cryptocurrency market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark, as it was flat in the last 24 hours to $828 billion, as per the data by CoinGecko.
On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, was up about a per cent at $1,198. Meanwhile, Dogecoin price today was trading at $0.07 whereas Shiba Inu gained more than 2% at $0.000008. (Read More)
30 Dec 2022, 08:29 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Elin Electronics, RIL, Eicher, Cipla, Tata Power, Dish TV, Transformers & Rectifiers India, IRB Infrastructure, Aster DM Healthcare, Satin Creditcare Network
Elin Electronics: Elin Electronics IPO listing date has been fixed for today, December 30, 2022. As per the information available on BSE website, “Effective from Friday, December 30, 2022, the equity shares of Elin Electronics Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities." Elin Electronics shares will become available for trade on BSE and NSE in a special pre-opening session on Friday morning deals. (Read More)
30 Dec 2022, 08:21 AM IST
Rupee drops 7 paise to 82.87 against US dollar
The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled 7 paise lower at 82.87 against the US dollar on Thursday despite softening crude oil prices and a weak greenback overseas.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened weak at 82.77 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 82.77 and a low of 82.87.
It finally ended at 82.87 against the American currency, registering a fall of 7 paise over its previous close of 82.80.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.19 per cent to 104.26. (PTI)
30 Dec 2022, 08:14 AM IST
IRB Infrastructure Developers' SPV raises ₹700 crore
IRB Infrastructure Developers on Thursday said its special purpose vehicle -- Udaipur Tollway Limited -- has raised ₹700 crore through issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.
According to a statement, the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will use proceeds to refinance the existing project debts.
"The NCD (Non-Convertible Debenture) proceeds from refinancing would be utilised for part takeout financing of the existing project loans obtained and provide a significant saving of over ₹100 million annually at a revised interest cost of nearly 8.9 per cent," it said in a statement.
Earlier in the quarter, it had re-financed its two SPVs under the private InvIT arm (through private placement of listed NCDs), viz Solapur Yedeshi Tollway Limited and Yedeshi Aurangabad Tollway Limited, it added. (PTI)
30 Dec 2022, 08:09 AM IST
Sah Polymers IPO opens today: Should you subscribe? GMP, key details to know
The initial public offering (IPO) of polymer manufacturer Sah Polymers will open for subscription on Friday, December 30, 2022, and conclude on January 4, 2023. The company has fixed a price band of ₹61 to Rs65 per share for its issue.
As per market observers, Sah Polymers shares are commanding a premium of ₹6 in the grey market today. The company's shares are expected to list on leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Thursday, January 12, 2023. (Read More)
30 Dec 2022, 08:05 AM IST
India's current account deficit widens in July-September quarter: RBI data
India's current account balance recorded a deficit of USD 36.4 billion (4.4 per cent of GDP) in Q2 of 2022-23 (July-September), up from USD 18.2 billion (2.2 per cent of GDP)1 in Q1 (April-June), RBI's balance of payments (BoP) data showed on Thursday.
The deficit was USD 9.7 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) a year ago in the July-September quarter.
A current account deficit is when the total value of imports a country make exceeds the total value of exports.
"Underlying the current account deficit in Q2:2022-23 was the widening of the merchandise trade deficit to USD 83.5 billion from USD 63.0 billion in Q1:2022-23 and an increase in net outgo under investment income," the RBI said. (PTI)
30 Dec 2022, 08:03 AM IST
China’s Economic Activity Rebounds in Cities Where Covid Peaked
Economic activity is rebounding in several Chinese cities where Covid infections likely already peaked, although many parts of the country are still grappling with soaring cases and mobility is still far below levels reached a few months ago.
The number of passengers using subways in Beijing, Chongqing, Chengdu and Wuhan rose about 40% to 100% in the week through Wednesday, a sign that residents in those areas are returning to work, shopping and restaurants once again. A measure of traffic congestion in those cities increased about 150% to 240% over the period.
The mobility figures back up comments from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday that infections have peaked in places like Beijing, Tianjin and Chengdu. The situation remains serious in Shanghai, Chongqing, Anhui, Hubei and Hunan, it said. (Bloomberg)
30 Dec 2022, 08:02 AM IST
For OTT content producers, the gravy train has stopped
After an initial rush of bullish spending as they looked to consolidate their presence in India, video streaming platforms are slowing investments in the country. In 2022, spending dipped by 50% as parent companies of foreign platforms reeled from the global downturn with subscriber addition in India remaining tepid. Along with issues of copyright infringement, advertising spending slowed, thanks to global inflation that left crypto and tech brands struggling with funds. (Read More)
30 Dec 2022, 07:50 AM IST
Elin Electronics IPO listing date today. Experts predict ‘flat’ debut of shares
Elin Electronics IPO listing date has been fixed on 30th December 2022. As per the information available on BSE website, “Effective from Friday, December 30, 2022, the equity shares of Elin Electronics Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities." Elin Electronics shares will become available for trade on BSE and NSE in a special pre-opening session on Friday morning deals.
According to stock market experts, Elin Electronics IPO was attractively priced compared to its peers but the company is operating in a highly competitive market. Majority of Elin Electronics' revenue is derived from a limited number of customers. But, due to shattered primary market sentiments, the public issue received lacklustre response from investors and hence, stock market experts believe that Elin Electronics share price may have a 'subdued ' or 'flat' debut today in secondary markets. (Read More)
30 Dec 2022, 07:34 AM IST
Eicher Motors announces strategic investment in Spain's Stark Future
Eicher Motors on Thursday announced a strategic investment in Spain’s Stark Future SL to develop electric motorcycles and for technology sharing, technical licensing, and manufacturing.
The company's Board of Directors has approved an investment of Euro 50 million for a close to 10.35 per cent equity stake in Stark Future. With this investment, Eicher Motors Ltd. will have a seat on Stark Future’s Board, and will explore further opportunities to collaborate in the space of electric mobility, said the company. (Read More)
30 Dec 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Reliance Retail arm acquires 51% stake in Lotus Chocolate for ₹74 cr
Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd's subsidiary on Thursday said that it has acquired a 51% controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate Company. The FMCG arm, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited has acquired Lotus Chocolate company from Prakash P Pai, Ananth P Pai and other members of the current promoter and promoter group of the company for ₹74 crore.
It has also announced an open offer to the public shareholders of Lotus for 26 per cent. (Read More)
30 Dec 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Covid surge in China can create havoc across the globe: Report
While the world is still recovering from the losses of livelihoods, damages to businesses and national economies, and healthcare disruptions, the new, deadly variant of coronavirus from China can create havoc across the globe if its spread is not checked in time, reported The HK Post. What is going on in China at present has stoked fears about the repetition of the horrific Covid-19 outbreak that killed millions of people across the globe.
And like what Beijing did in 2019, this time too Chinese authorities are hiding information about the coronavirus infections from their own people and the world outside. (Read More)
30 Dec 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Radiant Cash Management IPO allotment date today. How to check status online
The announcement of share allocation for the initial public offering (IPO) of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd can be finalised any time today. As per the tentative schedule of the public issue worth ₹387.94 crore, the Radiant Cash Management IPO allotment date is most likely on 30th December 2022. Those, who have applied for the public issue can check Radiant Cash Management IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of the official registrar of the IPO. Link Intime Private Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of this public issue and its official website is linkintime.co.in. (Read More)
30 Dec 2022, 07:29 AM IST
US, European stock markets jump on Thursday on US labour data
Wall Street and European stocks rose Thursday as an increase in US jobless claims signalled some cooling in the economy, bringing optimism about the direction of interest rate hikes.
The US Federal Reserve and other central banks have hiked rates in efforts to rein in runaway inflation, but investors fear the aggressive stance could spark a recession as higher borrowing costs slow economic activity.
Data on Thursday showed initial US jobless claims for the week ending December 24 rose more than expected to 225,000, indicating that the labour market could be cooling.
Central bank policymakers have been particularly concerned about the jobs market, where demand for workers has exceeded supply, with wages picking up quickly.
The Paris CAC 40 index and the Frankfurt DAX closed around one per cent higher while London's FTSE 100 gained 0.2%.
Wall Street closed higher as well after two gloomy days, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq bouncing by 2.6%.
But traders said volumes remained thin in the final trading week of the year. (AFP)