Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for India; Eco Survey eyed

Indian indices are expected to start the week positively on Monday. This week, investors will be closely looking at the Economic Survey and the Union Budget, among other domestic and global cues, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday and Tuesday respectively.
31 Jan 2022, 07:59 AM IST
Oil Punches Higher at the Week’s Open on Ukraine, Demand Outlook
Oil markets opened the week on the front foot on signs of sustained global demand and continued tensions over Ukraine, putting Brent on course for its best January performance in at least 30 years.
The global benchmark rose 1.4%, building on a run of six straight weekly gains that saw prices hit the highest level since 2014. West Texas Intermediate advanced above $88 a barrel after climbing 2% last week.
With tens of thousands of Russian troops massed near Ukraine, there’s concern Moscow may order an invasion, potentially upending energy flows. Moscow further boosted troop levels at the weekend, according to the Pentagon. The crisis will be debated in the United Nations’ Security Council later Monday.
31 Jan 2022, 07:39 AM IST
SGX Nifty at 17,243, up 0.73%
The Singaporean index indicates a positive start to a crucial Budget week for Indian indices.
31 Jan 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Stocks, Futures Mixed Amid Hurdles From Fed, China
Asian stocks were mixed and U.S. equity futures wavered Monday after a Federal Reserve official flagged the possibility of sharper interest-rate increases and Chinese data signaled slower growth.
Shares rose in Japan but dipped in Australia and fluctuated in Hong Kong. The latter’s trading session is truncated due to the Lunar New Year holiday, while China is among bourses that are closed.
Fed Atlanta branch president Raphael Bostic told the Financial Times that a 50 basis-point rate increase, or hikes at each policy meeting this year, are options to fight inflation. But he said three quarter-point moves starting March are the most likely 2022 outcome. Bostic doesn’t vote on policy this year.
The dollar held recent gains. Shorter-maturity Treasuries sensitive to the rate outlook declined and the yield curve flattened. Bond investors are braced for more swings as the Fed and other central banks curb pandemic-era stimulus.