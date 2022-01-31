Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for India; Eco Survey eyed

Stock market Today: Sensex, Nifty may open higher today. Last week, both Sensex and Nifty made a correction of 3% each, making it the second straight weekly loss
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 07:59 AM IST Arindam Roy

  • Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark Indian equity indices may open higher on Monday. The SGX Nifty was up 0.71% at 07:30 am. In the last session, the Sensex closed at 57,200.20, down 76.71 points, or 0.13%, while Nifty was at 17.110.20, down 8.20 points, or 0.05%.

Indian indices are expected to start the week positively on Monday. This week, investors will be closely looking at the Economic Survey and the Union Budget, among other domestic and global cues, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday and Tuesday respectively.  

31 Jan 2022, 07:59 AM IST Oil Punches Higher at the Week’s Open on Ukraine, Demand Outlook

Oil markets opened the week on the front foot on signs of sustained global demand and continued tensions over Ukraine, putting Brent on course for its best January performance in at least 30 years.

The global benchmark rose 1.4%, building on a run of six straight weekly gains that saw prices hit the highest level since 2014. West Texas Intermediate advanced above $88 a barrel after climbing 2% last week.

With tens of thousands of Russian troops massed near Ukraine, there’s concern Moscow may order an invasion, potentially upending energy flows. Moscow further boosted troop levels at the weekend, according to the Pentagon. The crisis will be debated in the United Nations’ Security Council later Monday.

31 Jan 2022, 07:39 AM IST SGX Nifty at 17,243, up 0.73%

The Singaporean index indicates a positive start to a crucial Budget week for Indian indices.

31 Jan 2022, 07:31 AM IST Stocks, Futures Mixed Amid Hurdles From Fed, China

Asian stocks were mixed and U.S. equity futures wavered Monday after a Federal Reserve official flagged the possibility of sharper interest-rate increases and Chinese data signaled slower growth.

Shares rose in Japan but dipped in Australia and fluctuated in Hong Kong. The latter’s trading session is truncated due to the Lunar New Year holiday, while China is among bourses that are closed.

Fed Atlanta branch president Raphael Bostic told the Financial Times that a 50 basis-point rate increase, or hikes at each policy meeting this year, are options to fight inflation. But he said three quarter-point moves starting March are the most likely 2022 outcome. Bostic doesn’t vote on policy this year.

The dollar held recent gains. Shorter-maturity Treasuries sensitive to the rate outlook declined and the yield curve flattened. Bond investors are braced for more swings as the Fed and other central banks curb pandemic-era stimulus.

