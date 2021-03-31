Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates steady start for Indian indices

Wall Street ends lower on tech stock selloffs

US stocks ended down slightly on Tuesday, with investors selling tech-related growth shares after U.S. Treasury yields hit a 14-month high. At the same time, the S&P 500 financials, industrials and consumer discretionary sectors rose, extending the recent rotation out of growth and into so-called value names.

Tech shares trimmed losses in afternoon trading with Treasury yields off the day’s high, but the S&P technology sector ended down 1% on the day and was the biggest drag on the S&P 500. The Nasdaq was on track for its first monthly loss since November following the recent rise in yields. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 1.776% in early London trade, its highest since Jan. 22. But the yield reversed and was lower in late New York trading as traders prepared for quarter-end.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 104.41 points, or 0.31%, to 33,066.96, the S&P 500 lost 12.54 points, or 0.32%, to 3,958.55 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.25 points, or 0.11%, to 13,045.39.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday will unveil more details about the first stage of his infrastructure plan, which could be worth as much as $4 trillion.