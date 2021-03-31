Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates steady start for Indian indices

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets remained steady on Wednesday, as investors anticipate the details of the US stimulus package. Wall Street closed lower amid selloffs in tech stocks.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
SGX Nifty was marginally lower at start on Wednesday, indicating a steady start for Indian indices as Asian markets also remained steady despite tech selloffs in US markets.
31 Mar 2021, 07:55 AM ISTOil fluctuates above $60 in run-up to critical Opec+ meet
Oil fluctuated ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Thursday at which the group will decide on output policy, with the alliance expected to maintain its cautious stance on adding supplies given near-term concerns on demand.
West Texas Intermediate rose 0.2% after falling 1.6% on Tuesday. In the run-up to the closely-watched ministerial meeting, an OPEC+ panel revised down demand estimates for the year, delegates said. Still, the group also expects the surplus built up during the pandemic to be mostly gone within the next quarter. (Bloomberg)
31 Mar 2021, 07:45 AM ISTGold faces headwinds from strong China factory data
Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday as data showing a faster-than-expected growth in China's factory activity weighed on the metal's safe-haven appeal, while a surge in U.S. Treasury yields added further pressure. Spot gold was down 0.1% to $1,683.56 per ounce by 01:29 GMT. US gold futures were flat at $1,685.10 per ounce. (Reuters)
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
31 Mar 2021, 07:32 AM ISTAsian markets hold steady
Asian stocks were steady at the start of the last trading day of the quarter as investors await more details on the next leg of U.S. stimulus spending and monitor upward pressure on bond yields.
Banks dragged Japan’s equity gauge lower after Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. joined the list of firms globally to take a hit from the meltdown at Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management. South Korean shares rose. U.S. equity futures climbed after the S&P 500 closed modestly lower.
SGX Nifty was at 14,924.50, down 14.25 points, or 0.10% at 7:29 am IST.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.2% as of 9:38 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index dipped 0.3%.
Japan’s Topix index fell 0.3%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1.3%.
South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.5%.
31 Mar 2021, 07:32 AM ISTWall Street ends lower on tech stock selloffs
US stocks ended down slightly on Tuesday, with investors selling tech-related growth shares after U.S. Treasury yields hit a 14-month high. At the same time, the S&P 500 financials, industrials and consumer discretionary sectors rose, extending the recent rotation out of growth and into so-called value names.
Tech shares trimmed losses in afternoon trading with Treasury yields off the day’s high, but the S&P technology sector ended down 1% on the day and was the biggest drag on the S&P 500. The Nasdaq was on track for its first monthly loss since November following the recent rise in yields. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 1.776% in early London trade, its highest since Jan. 22. But the yield reversed and was lower in late New York trading as traders prepared for quarter-end.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 104.41 points, or 0.31%, to 33,066.96, the S&P 500 lost 12.54 points, or 0.32%, to 3,958.55 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.25 points, or 0.11%, to 13,045.39.
President Joe Biden on Wednesday will unveil more details about the first stage of his infrastructure plan, which could be worth as much as $4 trillion.