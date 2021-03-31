Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates steady start for Indian indices

Oil fluctuates above $60 in run-up to critical Opec+ meet Oil fluctuated ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Thursday at which the group will decide on output policy, with the alliance expected to maintain its cautious stance on adding supplies given near-term concerns on demand. West Texas Intermediate rose 0.2% after falling 1.6% on Tuesday. In the run-up to the closely-watched ministerial meeting, an OPEC+ panel revised down demand estimates for the year, delegates said. Still, the group also expects the surplus built up during the pandemic to be mostly gone within the next quarter. (Bloomberg)

Gold faces headwinds from strong China factory data Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday as data showing a faster-than-expected growth in China's factory activity weighed on the metal's safe-haven appeal, while a surge in U.S. Treasury yields added further pressure. Spot gold was down 0.1% to $1,683.56 per ounce by 01:29 GMT. US gold futures were flat at $1,685.10 per ounce. (Reuters)

Asian markets hold steady Asian stocks were steady at the start of the last trading day of the quarter as investors await more details on the next leg of U.S. stimulus spending and monitor upward pressure on bond yields. Banks dragged Japan’s equity gauge lower after Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. joined the list of firms globally to take a hit from the meltdown at Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management. South Korean shares rose. U.S. equity futures climbed after the S&P 500 closed modestly lower. SGX Nifty was at 14,924.50, down 14.25 points, or 0.10% at 7:29 am IST. S&P 500 futures were up 0.2% as of 9:38 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index dipped 0.3%. Japan’s Topix index fell 0.3%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1.3%. South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.5%.