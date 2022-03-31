Market LIVE: Sensex opens 100 pts higher, Nifty above 17,500 on mixed cues

31 Mar 2022, 09:19 AM IST
31 Mar 2022, 09:18 AM IST
31 Mar 2022, 09:11 AM IST
Indices muted at pre-open: Sensex jumps 95 points to 58,779.71, while Nifty at 17,519.20, adds 20.95 points.
31 Mar 2022, 09:09 AM IST
31 Mar 2022, 09:09 AM IST
31 Mar 2022, 08:55 AM IST
Hariom Pipe IPO: Subscription status, other key details on day 2 of the issue. Should you apply?
Hariom Pipe Industries, Iron and steel products manufacturer, launched its three-day initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday and received a subscription of about 67% against its total issue size. The company has fixed price band at ₹144 to ₹153 per equity share. The public issue comprises sale of 85 lakh equity shares of the company.
31 Mar 2022, 08:44 AM IST
Fed keeps wary eye on yield curve while signalling hikes on track
Inversion of a key part of the yield curve has caught the attention of some at the Federal Reserve, but officials show no sign of ditching plans to keep raising interest rates to get inflation under control.
31 Mar 2022, 08:37 AM IST
Day trading guide for Thursday
7 stocks to buy today — 31st March
31 Mar 2022, 08:31 AM IST
Vodafone Idea stock under F&O ban on NSE today
Vodafone Idea is the only stock that has been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, March 31, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The counter has been put on ban under the F&O segment as it has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
31 Mar 2022, 08:09 AM IST
Britannia price plans shows coming inflationary pain
Britannia Industries Ltd., India’s biggest cookie manufacturer, plans to hike prices as much as 7% this year in another sign that inflationary pressures will hurt poorer consumers the most, as the war in Ukraine wreaks havoc on food supply chains.
“I’ve never seen two years which are as bad," Managing Director Varun Berry said in an interview at the company’s headquarters in the southern city of Bengaluru. “Our first assumption was a 3% inflation this year, which obviously went wrong by a very big margin because of Mr. Putin -- unfortunately it’s turning out to be more like 8-9%."
31 Mar 2022, 07:58 AM IST
Stocks rally fizzles, bond markets ponder risks for US economy
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.19%, the S&P 500 fell 0.63%, and the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.2%.
Europe's broad Euro STOXX 600 lost 0.4%, while the MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, eased 0.32%.
The widely tracked yield curve showing the difference between two- and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields bounced back to 4 basis points on Wednesday. It had briefly inverted to minus 0.03 of a basis point on Tuesday for the first time since September 2019.
31 Mar 2022, 07:44 AM IST
Tokyo stocks open lower as Ukraine hopes recede
Tokyo shares opened lower Thursday on receding hopes for a breakthrough in the war in Ukraine and ahead of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's market realignment next week.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gave up 0.79 percent, or 221.22 points, to 27,806.03 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.80 percent, or 15.83 points, to 1,951.77.
The dollar fetched 122.04 yen, up from 121.79 yen in New York late Wednesday.
Extending falls on Wall Street, the Nikkei opened lower as scepticism over Ukraine peace prospects weighed on investor sentiment.
Market expectations for progress in Russia-Ukraine negotiations are ebbing, after both sides struck a negative tone with Kremlin officials saying there was nothing "too promising" in the discussions.
31 Mar 2022, 07:38 AM IST
Japan's Feb factory output rises for first time in three months
Japanese factories posted their first rise in output in three months in February as resilience in global demand led to a rebound in car production, a welcome sign for policymakers hoping to keep the country's fragile economic recovery on track.
The increase, however, was smaller than market expectations, underscoring the lingering impact of supply chain bottlenecks and other risks such as surging costs of raw materials.
Factory output rose 0.1% in February from the previous month, official data showed on Thursday, as growing production of cars and transport equipment offset a decline in chemicals.
That meant output returned to growth after slipping 0.8% in January and 1.0% in December. The increase was weaker than a 0.5% gain forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.
31 Mar 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Oil slumps as US weighs reserves release to combat inflation
Oil tumbled on signs the Biden administration is considering tapping U.S. reserves in a potentially massive release to tackle rising inflation and supply shortages following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
West Texas Intermediate futures fell more than 4% to trade near $103 a barrel, trimming a fourth monthly gain. The U.S. is considering a release of roughly 1 million barrels of oil a day for several months, said people familiar with the matter. The news comes ahead of an OPEC+ meeting Thursday and follows calls by Saudi Arabia for the U.S. to trust its strategy of managing the market.
The U.S. could release as much as 180 million barrels from its reserves, the people said, providing relief to a market that’s dangerously tight due to the war in Europe. The invasion has fanned inflation and led to wild volatility across commodity markets, with global benchmark Brent crude set for the widest trading range on record this month.
The U.S. plans are accompanied by a diplomatic push for the International Energy Agency to coordinate a global release by other countries. A final decision hasn’t been reached on that yet, but the White House may make an announcement on the U.S. release as soon as Thursday, one of the people said.