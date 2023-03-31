Stock Market LIVE: Indices to start on muted note; SGX Nifty trades flat

31 Mar 2023, 07:56 AM IST
Adani looks at Pimco, BlackRock, Blackstone for potential private bond placement
Adani Group executives met US investors, including from BlackRock Inc., Blackstone Inc. and Pacific Investment Management Co., as part of its plans to market privately placed bonds for some of its group companies, according to people familiar with the matter.
The conglomerate led by billionaire Gautam Adani is aiming to raise up to $1 billion in two tranches this year via such a route, said the people, who declined to be named as they were not authorized to speak about it. (Read More)
31 Mar 2023, 07:50 AM IST
Milk may stay on boil due to cattle, fodder shortage
Milk prices, which have been rising steadily in the past year, may hit new highs in the year ahead, as production suffers due to insufficient fodder and fewer new lactating cattle, and farmers raise prices to make up for losses in the last two years.
Fodder availability has declined thanks to increased exports of wheat used in cattle feed and damage to fodder crops from heat waves and surprise rains; at the same, there have been fewer inductions of lactating cattle, in a lag effect of fewer artificial inseminations during the worst of the pandemic days. (Read More)
31 Mar 2023, 07:49 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh has recommended three day trading stocks to buy today, here we list out full details in regard to those intraday stocks:
1] HUL: Buy at ₹2530, target ₹2630, stop loss ₹2490;
2] ZEEL: Buy at ₹216, target ₹226, stop loss ₹212; and
3] TVS Motor: Buy at ₹1079, target ₹1125, stop loss ₹1055. (Read More)
31 Mar 2023, 07:41 AM IST
FTSE holds off adding South Korea, India to key bond indexes
FTSE Russell said it will keep South Korea on the watch list for inclusion to its global bond index — and India for the emerging-market equivalent — prolonging the countries wait to get into key market gauges.
Korean authorities are undertaking initiatives to improve the structure and accessibility of its capital markets which require local laws and regulations to be amended and may not be complete until 2024, FTSE said in a statement on Thursday. The index provider will seek evidence from market participants on the efficacy of the enhancements and whether they’re operating as intended prior to any reclassification decision, the firm said. (Read More)
31 Mar 2023, 07:22 AM IST
Nestle eyes $1 billion deal to acquire ‘Ching’s Secret’ owner in India
Nestle SA, the world’s biggest food group, is among final bidders competing to acquire India’s Capital Foods Pvt as it seeks to boost its presence in the fast-growing economy, people familiar with the matter said.
The Swiss company has been discussing terms of a potential deal for Mumbai-based Capital Foods, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Any transaction would likely value the Indian firm at more than $1 billion, according to the people.
Capital Foods makes the Ching’s Secret brand of spicy noodles and fusion chutneys infused with so-called “desi Chinese" flavors. It also sells Smith & Jones cooking pastes and masala mixes. (Read More)
31 Mar 2023, 07:21 AM IST
Chip dearth adds to wait for hot models
India’s passenger vehicle industry is expected to report a 10-15% decline from planned production in March due to semiconductor chip shortages, causing long wait periods for popular models such as those from Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki.
The agonizingly long waiting periods for popular models have prompted customers to cancel bookings or purchase off-the-shelf products from rival brands. As a result, some customers are opting for used cars or less popular variants with fewer features, leading to cancellations and softening of demand, industry experts said. (Read More)
31 Mar 2023, 07:20 AM IST
US stock markets head toward winning March as Wall Street's fear falls
Stocks rose Thursday as a bit more fear evaporated from Wall Street, keeping its main index of health on track for a winning month.
The S&P 500 rose 23.02 points, or 0.6%, to 4,050.83 for its fifth gain in the last six days. It’s been on a sharp turnaround after struggling in earlier weeks on worries about whether the banking system was cracking under the weight of higher interest rates.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141.43, or 0.4%, to 32,859.03, and the Nasdaq composite gained 87.24, or 0.7%, to 12,013.47.
Forceful actions by regulators worldwide have helped build confidence that the current trouble for banks won’t torpedo the economy like the 2008 financial crisis did. Traders have also begun betting heavily that the Federal Reserve will have to cut interest rates soon. Such cuts could offer relief after a year of relentless hikes to rates, and they also tend to act like steroids for markets.
To be sure, all the recent ebullience has some professionals on Wall Street wary.
“Markets are pricing the best of both worlds: a recession that brings inflation down rapidly and keeps rates low, yet one where corporate earnings do not fall sharply," according to analysts at Barclays led by Ajay Rajadhyaksha, global chairman of research.
They are skeptical and think both bonds and U.S. stocks look too expensive.
Since Silicon Valley Bank earlier this month became history’s second-biggest U.S. bank failure, Treasury yields in the bond market have tumbled as traders built bets the Federal Reserve would have to take it easier on interest rates. (AP)