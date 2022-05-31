Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty below 16,600 in pre-open; LIC in focus

31 May 2022, 09:13 AM IST
Views of Mitul Shah, head of research at Reliance Securities on markets
US markets were closed on Monday, on account of Memorial Day, designated as the official mourning day to honour the U.S. armed forces. Global stocks rallied due to relaxation of some Covid-19 curbs in China. On the economic front, data suggested that inflation is rising in major European economies. Germany’s annual inflation rate hit 8.7% this month, the fastest since 1973. In Spain, consumer prices rose 8.5% on the year, up from the 8.3% rate recorded in April.
Domestic equities started the week in green led by broad-based-buying. While possibly sharp interest rate hikes are expected by the FED in the months of June and July, investors remain optimistic on slow-down of monetary policy tightening. Nifty increased by 1.9%, while broader markets outperformed the main indices as Nifty Mid-Cap and Nifty-Small Cap rose by 2.2% and 3.1% respectively. All sectoral indices ended in green. Nifty Reality gained the most at 4.1%, followed by Nifty IT and Nifty Media which were up 3.9% and 3.2% respectively. Meanwhile, surging COVID cases and Russia-Ukraine war which has now surpassed 3 months, continue to remain in investors’ radar.
RBI is looking at another phase of coordinated action between fiscal and monetary authorities. More rate hikes are on the way. And all eyes are on RBI and the US Fed, which are meeting in June, as the economic landscape goes through a furious churn. The Indian government has rolled out a string of measures to keep prices in control by reducing petrol and diesel prices. The borrowing plan for FY23 remains firmly on course despite an inflationary environment, reduced revenue after the fuel duty cut and a higher subsidy outgo for food and fertilizer. The primary focus in the coming weeks will be on central banks’ policy measures to stabilize inflation. Changes in oil prices and amendments to import and export duties might play a role in assessing the market’s trajectory. However, given the risk of hard landing due to sharper rate hikes, we would recommend adding the quality large cap names, which also provide a margin of safety. However, the continued selling by FIIs and plunging rupee are likely to have economic implications in the near term. Globally, the Russia-Ukraine crisis and supply chain disruptions continue to impact global and Indian equities. The markets are likely to see gap down opening, SGX nifty is down 66 points compared to yesterday’s spot Nifty closing. Asian Markets are trading in green, Nikkei is up 0.1% while Heng Seng is up 0.2%.
31 May 2022, 09:11 AM IST
Nifty50 at pre-open: Slips below 16,600; ONGC, HCL top gainers, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank top losers
31 May 2022, 09:09 AM IST
Sensex at pre-open: Slips over 300 points; Sun Pharma, HDFC top losers, HCL gains 1%
31 May 2022, 08:54 AM IST
India's GDP growth data to be released today. What to expect
Indian economy probably grew slower as soaring prices and the subsequent hit to consumer spending and investments are likely to further dampen the economy, as RBI faces a finely balanced struggle to tame inflation via rate hikes without hurting economic growth.
31 May 2022, 08:48 AM IST
Day trading guide for Tuesday
6 stocks to buy today — 31st May
31 May 2022, 08:37 AM IST
Bonds bounce back in May as investors begin to see value in fixed-income assets again
Bonds in almost every corner of the $63 trillion global debt market are bouncing back as investors begin to see value once again in fixed-income assets.
31 May 2022, 08:33 AM IST
India's Jan-March GDP growth seen at one-year low on weak consumption
Soaring prices and the subsequent hit to consumer spending and investments are likely to further dampen India's economy, as the central bank faces a finely balanced struggle to tame inflation via rate hikes without hurting economic growth, economists said.
Asia's third-largest economy probably grew 4.0% in the January-March quarter from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed last week. That would be the slowest pace in a year, following 5.4% growth in the previous quarter.
Forecasts for the data, due at 1200 GMT on Tuesday, ranged from 2.8% to 5.5% in the May 23-26 survey of 46 economists.
The economy's near-term prospects have been darkened by a spike in retail inflation, which hit an eight-year high of 7.8% in April. The surge in energy and commodity prices following the Ukraine crisis is also exerting a drag on economic activity.
31 May 2022, 08:27 AM IST
Gold slips as yields, dollar climb; faces 2nd monthly drop
Gold prices dropped on Tuesday, as a higher dollar and rising U.S. Treasury yields weighed on demand for greenback-priced bullion, which is set for a second straight monthly loss for the first time since March 2021.
* Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,847.50 per ounce, as of 0057 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.4% at $1,850.40.
* Gold prices are down about 2.6% so far this month, their most since September.
* The dollar index rose, making bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields leaped on Tuesday after bond markets in the United States were closed in the previous session for the Memorial Day holiday, lowering the appeal of zero-yield gold.
31 May 2022, 08:03 AM IST
Indian home prices to accelerate again despite higher rates
Indian house prices are set to accelerate this year to a pace not seen in half a decade, according to a Reuters poll of property analysts who also warned that higher interest rates will crimp affordability, especially for first-time buyers.
A lack of demand has kept India's property market relatively quiet during the pandemic compared with other world markets that rocketed higher as households scrambled to buy more living space. Those markets are now cooling.
But the release of pent-up demand in India, as most employees return to workplaces amid improving vaccination rates and fewer COVID-19 cases, has stirred the Asian country's housing market along with a return of large institutional investors.
31 May 2022, 07:50 AM IST
Bitcoin surges nearly 8% to $31,780
Bitcoin rose 7.93 % to $31,780.51 at 2200 GMT on Monday, up $2,334.8 from its previous close.
The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is up 25.1% from the year's low of $25,401.05 on May 12.
Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 9.8 % to $1,989.38 on Monday, adding $177.54 to its previous close.
31 May 2022, 07:44 AM IST
Oil powers to sixth monthly gain as EU set to curb Russian flows
Oil headed for the longest run of monthly gains in more than a decade as European Union leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on imports of crude from Russia to increase pressure on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
Global benchmark Brent topped $122 a barrel, hitting a two-month high. The latest round of EU sanctions would forbid buying oil from Russia delivered by sea but includes a temporary exemption for pipelines, European Council President Charles Michel said. The package also proposes a ban on insurance related to shipping oil to third countries, people familiar with the deal said.
31 May 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Treasuries sell off, Asia stocks drop; oil jumps
Stocks in Asia fell Tuesday and Treasuries sold off across the curve as investors remain cautious about whether central banks can raise interest rates to rein in inflation without derailing growth. Oil gained after the European Union backed a push to ban some Russian oil.
Equities in Japan, Korea and Australia inched down while Hong Kong futures fell. US contracts opened higher in the first day of trading after the Memorial Day weekend. Yields on two-year notes jumped 10 basis points to 2.58%, while benchmark 10-year yields rise 10 basis points to 2.84%.
Crude oil advanced to around $117 a barrel after EU leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on Russian oil in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
Higher energy and food costs are keeping upward pressure on prices globally and squeezing consumers. European bonds tumbled after German inflation hit a record, adding to pressure on central bank policy makers to tame rising prices. The dollar rose slightly.
In China, purchasing managers indexes for May are likely to show service and manufacturing activity continuing to shrink amid Covid lockdowns, despite progress in containing the virus and resumed production at some Shanghai plants, according to Bloomberg Economics.
Global stocks are on track to end the month with modest gains amid skepticism about whether the market is near a trough and as volatility stays elevated. Fears that central bank rate hikes will induce a recession, stubbornly high inflation and uncertainty around how China will boost its flailing economy are keeping investors watchful.