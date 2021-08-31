Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices to consolidate as SGX Nifty remains flat

08:44 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices may open flat on Tuesday. SGX Nifty was down 0.03%. On Monday, the Sensex closed at 56,889.76, up 765.04 points or 1.36%, while Nifty was at 16,931.05, up 225.85 points or 1.35%.