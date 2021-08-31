Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices to consolidate as SGX Nifty remains flat

Indian indices may open flat on Monday. Most Asian stocks dipped Tuesday as traders assessed weaker economic activity in China and the latest escalation in Beijing’s crackdown on private industries.
31 Aug 2021, 08:44 AM IST
Market pre-opening quote: Gaurav Udani, Founder and CEO, ThincRedBlu Securities
"Nifty is expected to open around 16935 down by 30points. 17000 to 17050 will act as a psychological resistance zone for Nifty while 16890 to 16850 will act as a support zone. Nifty gave a very strong breakout yesterday. All dips can be used for buying with strict stop-loss."
31 Aug 2021, 08:28 AM IST
UNSC adopts resolution on Afghanistan; demands territory not be used to attack other countries
The United Nations Security Council, under the current Presidency of India, on Monday adopted a resolution on the situation in Afghanistan, demanding that the war-torn country not be used to threaten or attack any nation or shelter terrorists. The resolution was put forward by the US, the UK, France. It was adopted after 13 Council members voted in favour, while permanent members Russia and China abstained from the voting. The resolution demands that Afghan territory at no cost be used to threaten or attack any other country or to shelter or train terrorists. The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war. This forced Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country to the UAE.
31 Aug 2021, 08:16 AM IST
Market outlook
Indian markets may open marginally lower on Tuesday tracking losses in SGX Nifty and Asian equities. On Monday, the BSE’s benchmark Sensex rose 1.36% to a record 56,889.76, while the NSE Nifty index advanced 1.35% to 16,931.05, also an all-time high. The rupee climbed 0.6% to 73.27 a dollar, the highest since 15 June.
31 Aug 2021, 08:02 AM IST
Amazon asks Sebi to order withdrawal of Future-RIL deal approval
Amazon.com Inc has asked India's market regulator to order withdrawal of conditional approval given to its warring partner Future Group's $3.4 billion retail assets sale, citing a court ruling in the U.S. company's favour, a letter seen by Reuters showed. Amazon has for months been locked in a dispute with Future, accusing India's second-largest retailer of violating some pre-existing contracts by selling its retail assets to market leader Reliance Industries last year. Future denies any wrongdoing. (Read more)
31 Aug 2021, 07:43 AM IST
Asian stocks dip
Most Asian stocks dipped Tuesday as traders assessed weaker economic activity in China and the latest escalation in Beijing’s crackdown on private industries. Equities slipped in Japan and Hong Kong and were steady in China, where the latest purchasing managers’ indexes showed the economy took a knock amid an outbreak of the delta virus variant. U.S. contracts fluctuated after the S&P 500 hit a record and the Nasdaq 100 climbed. Stepped up curbs on Chinese video-gaming firms also hampered sentiment by putting the spotlight back on the clampdown on technology companies. Separately, China’s securities regulator said it plans to rein in the country’s private equity and venture capital funds.
S&P 500 futures were steady as of 10:46 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.4%
Nasdaq 100 futures were steady. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1%
Japan’s Topix index fell 0.2%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2%
South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.3%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.6%
China’s Shanghai Composite index fell 0.1%
31 Aug 2021, 07:31 AM IST
US stocks end at record highs as oil prices gain
US and global equity benchmarks hit all-time highs on Monday, as the Federal Reserve appeared in no rush to step away from its massive stimulus, and U.S. oil prices finished higher. MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets hit a record. The S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq also rose to all-time highs as dovish remarks from the Fed last week bolstered optimism in an economic rebound and eased fears of a sudden tapering in monetary stimulus. The S&P 500 gained 0.43%, to 4,528.76 and was on track to finish the month up more than 3%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.9% to 15,265.72 as investors jumped into technology stocks. High-growth tech stocks tend to benefit from expectations of lower rates because their value rests heavily on future earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.16% to 35,399.84.