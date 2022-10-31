Stock Market LIVE: Sensex turns green at preopen; NTPC, IOC in focus

31 Oct 2022, 09:14 AM IST
Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users; likely to charge $20 per month for verification badge
From the time Elon Musk took over the micro blogging site, he has been dropping hints or updating the changes that Twitter will undergo. Now Elon Musk has said that, Twitter will revise its user verification process. "Whole verification process is being revamped right now", Musk said in his tweet without giving more details on what may change.
Twitter is considering charging for the coveted blue check mark verifying the identity of its account holder, technology newsletter Platformer reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar with the matter. (Read More)
31 Oct 2022, 09:09 AM IST
Rupee may inch up at open on upbeat risk appetite; Fed meet in focus
The Indian rupee is tipped to open slightly higher versus the dollar on Monday, helped by an improved risk sentiment.
The rupee's advance is, however, likely to be capped by the higher Treasury yields.
The rupee is expected to open at 82.40-82.45, compared with 82.47 in the previous session.
It is likely to be a "holding session" for the rupee, with the currency balancing a "decent" revival in risk and renewed uptick in U.S. yields and the dollar index, a trader at Mumbai-based bank said.
"Rupee should broadly be in a 82.20 to 82.60 range till we hear from the Fed." (Reuters)
31 Oct 2022, 09:04 AM IST
Sensex preopens flat; NTPC, IOC, JSW Steel, UBL in focus today
31 Oct 2022, 08:57 AM IST
Lula wins Brazil's bitter presidential vote, Bolsonaro silent
Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for "peace and unity" after narrowly winning a divisive runoff election Sunday, capping a remarkable political comeback by defeating far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro -- who has yet to accept defeat.
The victory marks a stunning turnaround for charismatic but tarnished leftist icon Lula, who left office in 2010 as the most popular president in Brazilian history, fell into disgrace when he was imprisoned for 18 months on controversial, since-quashed corruption charges, and now returns for an unprecedented third term at age 77.
All eyes will now be on how Bolsonaro and his supporters react to the result, after months of alleging -- without evidence -- that Brazil's electronic voting system is plagued by fraud and that the courts, media and other institutions had conspired against his far-right movement. (AFP)
31 Oct 2022, 08:52 AM IST
Geojit Financial Services on today's market: The driving force behind the ongoing rally is the strength of the US economy
Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: "Technically the market is poised to continue the ongoing rally aided by support from the mother market US where the Dow’s 828-point rally last Friday recorded fourth straight week of gains. The driving force behind the ongoing rally is the strength of the US economy which is indicating a lower probability of an immediate US recession and, more importantly, indications that inflation is plateauing and might show a declining trend soon. This might enable the FED to slightly moderate their hawkish stance. Already central banks of Canada and Australia have hiked rates below expectations. If this trend spreads, that will favour continuation of the rally in the short-term. The fact that FPIs have turned buyers during the last 2 days is another positive. However, DIIs might sell at higher levels since valuations are high."
31 Oct 2022, 08:48 AM IST
Bitcoin, ether, other crypto prices today fall; dogecoin tumbles 6%, Shiba Inu tanks 10%
In cryptocurrencies, the world's largest and most popular digital token Bitcoin was trading more than a per cent lower at $20,478. After surging to an all-time high of almost $69,000 in November last year, Bitcoin's price has been trading in a narrow range of around $20,000 since June this year.
On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, also surged by nearly 3% to $1,574. Meanwhile, dogecoin price today was trading more than 6% lower at $0.12 whereas Shiba Inu was also about 10% down to $0.000011. (Read More)
31 Oct 2022, 08:32 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy's, IOC, NTPC, Mondelez India, United Breweries, Vedanta, JSW Energy, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Power
Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, L&T, Castrol India, and Aashi India Glass will be in focus as they declare their September quarter earnings today. (Read More)
31 Oct 2022, 08:27 AM IST
Four cos set to go public this week; seeks to raise over ₹4,500 cr via IPO
The primary market is heading for a busy time, with four firms, including Global Health Ltd, which operates hospitals under the Medanta brand, and micro finance lender Fusion Micro Finance Ltd, lining up their IPOs next week.
The other two companies whose IPOs are ready to open are DCX Systems, a manufacturer of cables and wire harness assemblies, and Bikaji Foods International.
Together, these four companies are expected to fetch over ₹4,500 crore through the IPOs, according to merchant banking sources.
Apart from these, Uniparts India and Five Star Business Finance are expected to come out with their respective IPO in November, they added.
The initial share sale of DCX Systems will open for public subscription on October 31 and conclude on November 2, while that of Fusion Micro Finance will be open during November 2-4.
The IPOs of Global Health and Bikaji Foods will open for subscription on November 3 and close on November 7. (PTI)
31 Oct 2022, 08:21 AM IST
DCX Systems IPO: Should you subscribe to issue that launches today? Check GMP
The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of DCX Systems, manufacturer of cables and wire harness assemblies, will open for public subscription on Monday, October 31, 2022 and conclude on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The price band has been fixed at ₹197 to ₹207 per share. The company on Friday said it has raised ₹225 crore from anchor investors days ahead of its initial share sale.
DCX Systems IPO consists of issuance of fresh equity shares worth ₹400 crore. Apart from the fresh issue, the promoters and shareholders of the company will sell shares worth ₹100 crore via an offer for sale (OFS). NCBG Holdings and VNG Technology are the promoters of the company. (Read More)
31 Oct 2022, 08:17 AM IST
Gautam Adani's group to invest $150 billion in pursuit of $1 trillion valuation
Gautam Adani's group will invest over $150 billion across businesses ranging from green energy to data centres as it chases the dream to join the elite global club of companies with $1 trillion valuations, according to a report by PTI news agency.
Recently, Adani Group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder 'Robbie' Singh revealed detailed the growth plans of the group, which started off as a trader in 1988 and expanded rapidly into ports, airports, roads, power, renewable energy, power transmission, gas distribution, and FMCG and more recently into data centres, airports, petrochemicals, cement, and media, at an investor meet organised by Ventura Securities Ltd in New Delhi. (Read More)
31 Oct 2022, 08:13 AM IST
Markets upbeat as FIIs cut bearish bets overnight
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have dramatically squared off their cumulative bearish bets on index futures, Nifty and Bank Nifty contracts, and turned bullish on them in the past two days, raising hope among technical and derivatives analysts that this could add more steam to the 6% rally that got under way at the end of September, at least in the short term.
Until 25 October, FIIs were 66% short index futures. By the expiration of the October series of derivatives contracts two days later — derivatives contracts expire on the last Thursday of every month — they squared off all their shorts and actually turned 59% long. The next day, 28 October, they remained 57% long and 43% short . (Read More)
31 Oct 2022, 08:04 AM IST
Angel One Rollover Report for October-November: Maintain positive bias and consider dips as a buying opportunity
Sneha Seth, Derivatives Research Analyst, Angel One Ltd:
– Rollover for Nifty and BankNifty stood at 76% and 77% respectively
– FIIs covered shorts and rolled-over longs in the November series
– Banking index starting new series with low base
– Maintain positive bias and consider dips as a buying opportunity
– Nifty rollovers below the three-month average
– FIIs ‘Long Short Ratio’ surged from 13% to 59%
– Stronger hands rolled over bullish bets
31 Oct 2022, 08:01 AM IST
Two new Covid sub-variants spark concern
Scientists have detected two new virulent sub-variants of Omicron spreading covid-19 infection in India, weeks after sounding the alarm over two others in the run-up to festivities.
A total of 233 cases of sub-variants XBB and seven cases of XBB.1 have been found in various pockets to add to infections caused by the BF.7 and BF.5.1.7 strains detected earlier.
Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) experts said XBB and XBB.1 are perhaps the most immune-evasive variants to date and evade the immune response of vaccines currently being used to treat Covid. (Read More)
31 Oct 2022, 08:00 AM IST
NTPC's profit dips 7.4% in second quarter
State-run power giant NTPC posted a 7.4 per cent decline in its profit after tax to ₹3,417.67 crore for the quarter ended September 30, against ₹3,977.77 crore in the year-ago period. Fuel and finance costs had impacted the New Delhi-headquartered company's performance during the quarter.
Revenue from operations for the reviewed quarter stood at ₹4,4175 crore from ₹32,403.58 crore in the year-ago period, a jump of 36.3 per cent over the previous year, according to the company's statement shared with exchanges on Saturday evening.
The percentage of revenue was posted at 62 per cent in the reviewed quarter, against 55 per cent in the year-ago period. The company's performance was hit by 6.2 per cent rise in fuel costs during the quarter. (AN()
31 Oct 2022, 07:49 AM IST
India's tea production jumps 16.5% in September
The Tea Board of India on Sunday said the total tea production in the country is estimated to be 190 million kilogram (mkg) during September, as against 163 mkg in the year-ago month, which is a surge of 16.5 per cent.
The production of tea leaves by the largest producer among states, Assam, is estimated at 109 mkg in the reviewed month as against 92 mkg in the corresponding previous year whereas West Bengal's production is pegged at 52.94 mkg in September, against 46.32 mkg in the year-ago period.
North India's production of tea is estimated at 166.75 mkg, against 142.56 in September of the previous year. The production of tea leaves in the South is estimated to be 23.28 mkg, against 20.61 mkg in September the previous month. (ANI)
31 Oct 2022, 07:48 AM IST
Mehli Mistry joins 3 Tata trusts’ boards
Mehli Mistry, a director of M. Pallonji Group and a businessman seen to be a close associate of chairman Ratan Tata, has been inducted on the boards of two of the largest Tata Trusts, which together own 66% of Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of the sprawling Tata group, a senior executive familiar with the development said.
Separately, Tata Trusts’ chief executive N. Srinath has resigned, having superannuated 30 months after he assumed the role, the person said, requesting anonymity. The boards of Tata Trusts approved both decisions on Saturday in a special meeting. Candidates are being evaluated to replace Srinath but no clear contender has emerged as yet, the executive said. (Read More)
31 Oct 2022, 07:44 AM IST
NHAI InvIT to tap markets to raise ₹5000 cr
The National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI’s) infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) will tap the capital markets again in February to raise close to ₹5,000 crore to fund road projects acquired from the state-run highway developer, two people aware of the development said. Funds may be used by InvIT to acquire projects from the state-run highway developer. So far, NHAI has raised about ₹10,000-11,000 crore through the InvIT route over two funding rounds. (Read More)
31 Oct 2022, 07:37 AM IST
UBL plans ₹350 cr capex in 2023 to meet expected volume growth
Beer maker United Breweries Ltd, controlled by Dutch multinational brewing company Heineken, plans to infuse around ₹350 crore as capital expenditure in 2023 to meet the expected volume growth in the country, according to a top company official. The company has "good capex plans" in place for its breweries to meet anticipated volume growth going into 2023, said its Chief Financial Officer Radovan Sikorsky in its latest earning conference call. (PTI)
31 Oct 2022, 07:36 AM IST
Rupee slips 15 paise to settle at 82.48 against US dollar
The rupee declined by 15 paise to close at 82.48 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday as a stronger greenback in the overseas markets weighed on the local unit.
However, a positive trend in domestic equities and fresh foreign fund inflows capped the rupee's loss, traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened weak at 82.39 and witnessed a high of 82.29 and a low of 82.49. It finally settled at 82.48 against the American currency, registering 15 paise loss over its previous close. (PTI)
31 Oct 2022, 07:35 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki recalls 9,925 units of Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis
Maruti Suzuki on Saturday announced that it was recalling 9,925 units of its three models -- Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis.
The carmaker said it was recalling in order to rectify a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin. It also noted that these affected vehicles were manufactured between August 3 and September 1 this year.
Maruti said in a statement to the stock exchanges, "It is suspected that there is a possible defect in rear brake assembly pin ('Part'), which in a certain case, may break and cause a peculiar noise. There may be a possibility of impact on brake performance in the long run," said the company, adding that, "Considering the safety of customers and out of abundant precaution, the Company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost." (ANI)
31 Oct 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Bharti Airtel Q2 preview: Will PAT see another 3-digit growth? Key factors here
Telecom giant Bharti Airtel will be in the focus during this week's trading session due to its second-quarter performance for FY23. Airtel shares ended on a broadly flat note on exchanges last week ahead of its Q2. In the July to September 2022 quarter, Airtel is expected to record another triple-digit growth in percentage terms in its profitability. The company's revenue is likely to stay robust with currency tailwind aiding performance in African business. ARPU is expected to rise further, while the customer base may see a modest addition. Overall, EBITDA margins may improve further.
On October 28, Airtel shares closed at ₹816.80 apiece on BSE flat compared to the previous closing. Its market cap is over ₹4.54 lakh crore. (Read More)
31 Oct 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Hero MotoCorp see healthy growth in retail sales during festive season
The country's largest two-wheel maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday said that it has registered double-digit growth in retail sales during the festive season.
The company said that retail sales increased by over 20 per cent in the festive period in FY22, compared to the corresponding period.
Hero MotoCorp festival season retails were driven by the strong performance of its popular models across segments, including the 100cc Splendor+, 125cc motorcycles Glamour and Super Splendor and the XPulse range in the premium segment. The festive season also witnessed strong customer preference for Destini scooters, resulting in double-digit growth. (Read More)
31 Oct 2022, 07:27 AM IST
Wall Street Friday rally marks first weekly win streak since summer
Technology stocks led a broad rally on Wall Street Friday, capping another strong week for the market, as investors welcomed solid profits from Apple and other companies.
The S&P 500 rose 2.5% and posted its first back-to-back weekly gains since August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 2.9%. Smaller company stocks also gained ground, lifting the Russell 2000 index by 2.3%.
Apple's latest quarterly results showed the iPhone maker made even fatter profits during the summer than expected. Its shares rose 7.6% and led a rally in technology stocks that had largely been beat up a day earlier.
Intel jumped 10.7% after delivering much bigger profit than analysts forecasted even though it said it saw “worsening economic conditions."
Investors were also encouraged by a report on consumer spending that came a day after new data showing the economy grew modestly in the third quarter and inflation eased.
"You have an economy that almost refuses to keel over, an economy that at its core is resilient, but a the same time inflation is easing and that is what the Fed wants and that's obviously what the market wants," said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist for LPL Financial.
That's helped fuel hopes on Wall Street for a “pivot" by the Federal Reserve, where the central bank dials down the big interest-rate hikes that have shaken the market. Such a move could boost the market, though many analysts say such hopes may be overdone. (AP)