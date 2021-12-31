Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at flat start for Indian indices

Global equities are closing out a strong year, driven by a U.S. surge while Asia lagged partly because of weakness in China on regulatory curbs and a slowing economy. Bond investors are nursing losses as many central banks move toward tighter monetary settings to fight inflation. How the coronavirus and those policy shifts shape economic reopening are key for the outlook.
31 Dec 2021, 08:45:04 AM IST
Day trading guide for Friday
4 stocks to buy or sell today — 31st December
31 Dec 2021, 08:32:07 AM IST
CMS Info Systems IPO share listing today. Experts predict 'weak' debut
Shares of CMS Info Systems are going to make its debut at Indian stock market today. As per the information available on BSE website, CMS Info Systems IPO listing date is 31st December 2021 and the equity shares of CMS Info Systems Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on NSE and BSE in the list of 'B' Group of Securities in Special Pre-open Session.
According to stock market experts, lack of interest shown by investors in regard to the public issue may reflect in its listing too. Expecting weak listing of the public issue they went on to add that CMS Info Systems shares may open in the range of ₹195 to ₹220 per share levels.
31 Dec 2021, 08:20:45 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices today gain
Cryptocurrency prices today gained with Bitcoin trading above $47,000 mark. The world's most popular and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization surged over 1% to $47,217. Global crypto market capitalization also rose more than 1% to $2.34 trillion, as per CoinGecko.
Ether, dogecoin, Shiba Inu also surge.
31 Dec 2021, 08:08:06 AM IST
Oil heads for biggest yearly gains since 2009
Oil prices fell 1% on Friday but were set to post their biggest annual gains in 12 years, spurred by the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 slump and producer restraint, even as infections surged to record highs around the world.
On the last day of 2021, Brent crude futures were on track to end the year up 53%, while U.S. crude futures were headed for a 57% gain, the strongest performance for the two benchmark contracts since 2009, when prices soared more than 70%.
31 Dec 2021, 07:59:19 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures trading 1.5 points (0.01%) higher at 17,296.50 in early deals
31 Dec 2021, 07:49:43 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks, including SBI, IDFC First Bank, Dish TV, that are likely to be in focus today.
31 Dec 2021, 07:42:08 AM IST
Asian stocks gets fillip Friday
Asian stocks got a fillip Friday from a rally in a Hong Kong gauge of technology firms following a surge in U.S.-listed Chinese equities. U.S. futures fell after Wall Street dipped from a record in thin year-end trading.
The Hang Seng Tech Index rose about 4% and China climbed. Those moves came in the wake of the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index’s biggest one-day jump since 2008 on Thursday, though it’s still down more than 40% for 2021.
The latest data showed China’s manufacturing sector continued to expand in December, providing some relief to Beijing as the world’s second-largest economy continues to struggle with a property market slump.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!