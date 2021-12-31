Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at flat start for Indian indices

Stock Market Today: The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index on Thursday ended at 17,203.95, down 9.65 points, or 0.06% and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 12.17 points, or 0.02%, to 57,794.32.
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:45 AM IST Sumit Chakraborty

  • Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic equity market is set for the final listing of 2021 as CMS Info Systems will make its debut today. GST Council will meet today on the eve of several key amendments scheduled to be coming into effect in 2021, including tax rate changes

Global equities are closing out a strong year, driven by a U.S. surge while Asia lagged partly because of weakness in China on regulatory curbs and a slowing economy. Bond investors are nursing losses as many central banks move toward tighter monetary settings to fight inflation. How the coronavirus and those policy shifts shape economic reopening are key for the outlook.

31 Dec 2021, 08:45 AM IST Day trading guide for Friday

4 stocks to buy or sell today — 31st December

31 Dec 2021, 08:32 AM IST CMS Info Systems IPO share listing today. Experts predict 'weak' debut

Shares of CMS Info Systems are going to make its debut at Indian stock market today. As per the information available on BSE website, CMS Info Systems IPO listing date is 31st December 2021 and the equity shares of CMS Info Systems Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on NSE and BSE in the list of 'B' Group of Securities in Special Pre-open Session. 

According to stock market experts, lack of interest shown by investors in regard to the public issue may reflect in its listing too. Expecting weak listing of the public issue they went on to add that CMS Info Systems shares may open in the range of 195 to 220 per share levels.

31 Dec 2021, 08:20 AM IST Cryptocurrency prices today gain

Cryptocurrency prices today gained with Bitcoin trading above $47,000 mark. The world's most popular and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization surged over 1% to $47,217. Global crypto market capitalization also rose more than 1% to $2.34 trillion, as per CoinGecko. 

Ether, dogecoin, Shiba Inu also surge.

31 Dec 2021, 08:08 AM IST Oil heads for biggest yearly gains since 2009

Oil prices fell 1% on Friday but were set to post their biggest annual gains in 12 years, spurred by the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 slump and producer restraint, even as infections surged to record highs around the world.

On the last day of 2021, Brent crude futures were on track to end the year up 53%, while U.S. crude futures were headed for a 57% gain, the strongest performance for the two benchmark contracts since 2009, when prices soared more than 70%.

31 Dec 2021, 07:59 AM IST SGX Nifty futures trading 1.5 points (0.01%) higher at 17,296.50 in early deals

31 Dec 2021, 07:49 AM IST Stocks to Watch

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks, including SBI, IDFC First Bank, Dish TV, that are likely to be in focus today.

31 Dec 2021, 07:42 AM IST Asian stocks gets fillip Friday

Asian stocks got a fillip Friday from a rally in a Hong Kong gauge of technology firms following a surge in U.S.-listed Chinese equities. U.S. futures fell after Wall Street dipped from a record in thin year-end trading.

The Hang Seng Tech Index rose about 4% and China climbed. Those moves came in the wake of the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index’s biggest one-day jump since 2008 on Thursday, though it’s still down more than 40% for 2021.

The latest data showed China’s manufacturing sector continued to expand in December, providing some relief to Beijing as the world’s second-largest economy continues to struggle with a property market slump.

