Market LIVE updates: SGX Nifty hints at flat start for Indian indices

06 Dec 2021, 08:58 AM IST
Nifty view: Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The Nifty failed to keep above the 17400-17500 zone which is a bearish signal. We are resisting at higher levels and therefore the upside is definitely capped in that region. Unless we do not get past the patch of 17400-17500 on a closing basis, we won't really see a meaningful upside rally. If the markets were to break 17100 next week it would be a matter of concern as there is every possibility we re-enter the current bear trend.
06 Dec 2021, 08:52 AM IST
IPO-bound LIC improves asset quality, lowers net NPA to 0.05%
The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in the run up to its proposed initial public offering (IPO) has improved its asset quality for the financial year which ended March 2021.
According to the latest Annual Report of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) ahead of its proposed IPO, the non-performing assets (NPAs) as of March 31, 2021, are ₹35,129.89 crore out of a total portfolio of ₹4,51,303.30 crore.
While the sub-standard assets are ₹254.37 crore, the doubtful assets are ₹20,369.17 crore and loss assets are ₹14,506.35 crore.
The annual report stated that an amount of ₹34,934.97 crore is provided as per Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) guidelines in the books of accounts towards non-performing assets. (Read here)
06 Dec 2021, 08:50 AM IST
Salesmen threaten to disrupt supplies in protest against RIL
India’s household goods salesmen have threatened to disrupt supplies to mom-and-pop stores if consumer companies provide products at lower prices to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), according to a letter seen by Reuters.
Reuters reported last month Indian salesmen representing companies such as Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Unilever PLC, and Colgate-Palmolive Co. said their sales had dropped 20-25% in the last year as mom-and-pop stores were increasingly partnering with Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s RIL.
Ambani’s deeply discounted offerings were prompting more stores to order digitally from his JioMart Partner app, posing an existential threat to more than 450,000 company salesmen who for decades served every corner of the vast nation by going store-to-store to take orders.
Citing the Reuters story, the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation—which has 400,000 members —has written to consumer companies demanding a level playing field, saying they must get products at the same prices like other big corporate distributors such as RIL.
06 Dec 2021, 08:44 AM IST
Tata’s chip plan faces hurdles
The Tata Group’s reported plan to set up a $300 million semiconductor manufacturing facility on a wartime basis is likely to face some headwinds given the absence of raw materials in India and its scarce availability outside due to the ongoing shortage globally since the pandemic, says a report.
The pandemic and its after effects on increased demand for data and consumer electronics have left semiconductor makers unable to keep up with supplies.
Adding to the pains are the extreme weather and natural disasters in many producing countries such as the Taiwanese drought; hurricanes, extreme cold weather and flooding in the US; and a major fire at the Renesa’s plant in Japan, which have all put further pressure on supply chains, according to a note by Fitch Solutions, an affiliate of Fitch Ratings.
06 Dec 2021, 08:31 AM IST
US likely to announce diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
06 Dec 2021, 08:14 AM IST
17500-17600 a sturdy wall for Nifty: Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One
Overall, last week our market managed to close in the positive terrain, but it was certainly a challenging week for both counter parties. Market was clearly unsure of its direction for the most part of the week. If we look at it from a technical point of view, market is respecting the levels precisely.
At the beginning, the Nifty started rebounding after reaching the price target of ‘Head and Shoulder’ pattern of 16800 and on Friday, it became nervous after nearing a stiff resistance zone of 17500-17600. Direction wise, we continue to remain cautious and there is no doubt we are still in a ‘Sell on rise’ kind of market. This view will remain intact as long as Nifty does not surpass 17900 which is the confluence point of two key trend lines.
Also, sooner or later, we expect the recent low around 16800 is to be breached soon, but it will happen immediately or after some more consolidation in the range of 16800-17500; we need to assess the situation in the coming week.
Meanwhile, traders can continue with a stock specific approach and we may see trades on both sides if Nifty remains in a consolidation mode. But it would be a prudent strategy to keep booking timely profits and considering the volatile nature of global markets, carrying aggressive bets overnight should be strictly avoided. As far as levels are concerned, 17350 – 17500 – 17600 are to be considered as immediate hurdles; whereas on the flipside, 17000 – 16800 should be treated as a cluster of support.
06 Dec 2021, 08:08 AM IST
RBI may hold on to rates amid virus risk
The Reserve Bank of India is likely to keep interest rates on hold and postpone policy normalization at a key meeting this week, as the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus poses risks to India’s economic recovery.
There have been expectations that the central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) will narrow the policy corridor between repo and reverse repo by increasing the latter at the end of its three-day meeting on Wednesday. However, 60% of respondents to a Mint poll of bankers and economists expect RBI to maintain the reverse repo rate—the rate at which banks lend to RBI against government securities—at 3.35%. Only 40% expect a 15-20 basis points hike in the reverse repo rate. (Read here)
06 Dec 2021, 08:07 AM IST
Oil prices gain as Saudi Arabia increases prices of its crude
Oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel on Monday after top exporter Saudi Arabia raised prices for its crude sold to Asia and the United States, and as indirect U.S.-Iran talks on reviving a nuclear deal appeared to hit an impasse.
Brent crude futures for February gained $1.69, or 2.4%, to $71.57 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for January were at $67.92 a barrel, up $1.66, or 2.5%.
On Sunday, Saudi Arabia raised January official selling prices for all crude grades sold to Asia and the United States by up to 80 cents from the previous month.
06 Dec 2021, 08:02 AM IST
SGX Nifty trade flat
SGX Nifty futures traded at 17,246 in early deals on Monday, up 11 points, indicating a flat start for Indian benchmarks.
06 Dec 2021, 07:55 AM IST
Asia stocks on back foot as tech stocks, Omicron weigh
Most Asian stocks fell on Monday, led by Chinese technology companies, as investors weighed uncertainties about the omicron variant and looked to U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s hawkish tilt. Treasuries pared some of Friday’s rally.
Equity benchmarks dropped in Japan, while Hong Kong opened weaker, dragged by an index of tech stocks. Losses in Asia were milder than the declines in the U.S. Friday. Mainland China shares rose after a report that the amount of cash banks have to keep in reserve may be cut this month.
Japan's Topix index fell 0.6%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 0.3%, Kospi declined 0.2%, Hang Seng Index fell 0.8%, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3%.
On Friday on the Wall Street, major indexes closed lower, with the Nasdaq leading declines as investors bet that a strong jobs report would not slow the Federal Reserve's withdrawal of support while they grappled with uncertainty around the Omicron coronavirus variant.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.71 points, or 0.17%, to 34,580.08, the S&P 500 lost 38.67 points, or 0.84%, to 4,538.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 295.85 points, or 1.92%, to 15,085.47.