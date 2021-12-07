Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Indian indices

07 Dec 2021, 08:35 AM IST
Oil extends gains on easing Omicron fears, Iran delay
Oil prices edged up on Tuesday after a near 5% rebound the day before as concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant on global fuel demand eased while Iran nuclear talks hit roadblocks, delaying the return of Iranian crude supplies.
Brent crude futures rose 34 cents, or 0.5%, to $73.42 a barrel, after settling 4.6% higher on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.92 a barrel, up 43 cents, or 0.6%, building on a 4.9% gain in the previous session.
Oil prices were pummelled last week over concerns that vaccines might be less effective against the new coronavirus variant Omicron, sparking fears that governments may re-impose restrictions to curb its spread and hit global growth and oil demand.
07 Dec 2021, 08:20 AM IST
Market view
“Ambiguity surrounding Omicron continued to dent the morale of domestic investors ahead of the important Reserve Bank of India policy review on Wednesday. The domestic market is expected to be volatile as the near term will be dominated by developments on new variants and Reserve Bank of India’s and US Federal Reserve’s policy decisions. The market expects RBI to hold on to the accommodative policy, considering short-term uncertainties," said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.
07 Dec 2021, 08:00 AM IST
Reliance avails $736 million green loan to fund REC Solar’s purchase
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has taken a $736 million equivalent green loan from five banks to fund its acquisition of Norwegian solar panel maker REC Solar Holdings, marking the first such financing for the retail-to-telecom conglomerate.
ANZ, Credit Agricole, DBS Bank, HSBC and MUFG were the lenders on the borrowing, which was signed on 29 November, RIL said in a statement on Monday.
“The borrowing is split into a $250m six-year term loan, a $150m working capital facility and a $460 million five-year bank guarantee facility. ANZ and MUFG took $70m each of the term loan, while DBS and HSBC took $40m apiece. Credit Agricole was allocated $30m," RIL said.
DBS, HSBC, and MUFG took equal shares of the working capital facility, while DBS and HSBC split the bank guarantee facility equally.
07 Dec 2021, 07:55 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures trade higher
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded at 17,032, up 0.5%, in early deals, indicating a strong start for Indian benchmarks.
07 Dec 2021, 07:49 AM IST
Samsung Elec to merge mobile and consumer electronics divisions: Reuters
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday it will merge its mobile and consumer electronics divisions and named new co-CEOs in its biggest reshuffle since 2017 to simplify its structure and focus on growing its logic chip business.
The sweeping move is the latest sign of centralised change at the world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker, after Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee was paroled in August from a bribery conviction.
The head of visual display business, Han Jong-hee, was promoted to vice chairman and co-CEO, and will lead the newly merged division spanning mobile and consumer electronics as well as continuing to lead the TV business.
Han has risen through the ranks in Samsung's visual display business, without experience in mobile.
Kyung Kye-hyun, CEO of Samsung Electro-Mechanics , was named co-CEO of Samsung Electronics and will lead the chip and components division.
The newly merged businesses differ in size. The mobile business made 3.36 trillion won ($2.84 billion) in operating profit in the July-September quarter, compared to consumer electronics' 760 billion won.
07 Dec 2021, 07:46 AM IST
Asian stocks rise after China pledges steps to support growth
Asian stocks rose on Tuesday after U.S. equities rebounded and China pledged measures to support slowing economic growth. Treasuries steadied after tumbling.
MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asia Pacific shares gained for the first day in three as Japan climbed. Hong Kong outperformed with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. leading a rebound in Chinese tech firms after the company announced a management shakeup. U.S. futures edged higher. The S&P 500 wiped out last week’s losses, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 also gained, aided by receding concerns about the severity of the omicron virus variant.
Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.1%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.6%, South Korea's Kospi index was little changed, Hang Seng Index gained 1.2% and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.4%.
Still, investors see further turbulence ahead for equity markets. New restrictions are showing up across the world as authorities try to stem the spread of omicron.
Overnight, Wall Street's major averages closed higher on Monday with economically sensitive sectors and travel-related stocks advancing solidly as investors were encouraged by some optimistic comments from a top U.S. official on the latest COVID-19 variant.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 646.95 points, or 1.87%, to 35,227.03, the S&P 500 gained 53.24 points, or 1.17%, to 4,591.67 and the Nasdaq Composite added 139.68 points, or 0.93%, to 15,225.15.