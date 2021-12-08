Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 700 pts, Nifty above 17,300; RBI policy in focus

Share market LIVE updates: Indian stock markets were higher on Wednesday ahead of RBI policy and tracking positive global cues. At open, Sensex was up 638.62 points or 1.11% at 58,272.27, and the Nifty rose 185.30 points or 1.08% to 17,362
Listen to this article
The RBI policy statement is due today, with the central bank widely expected to stand pat on key rates as the Omicron variant poses risks to India's recovery. 60% of respondents in a Mint poll of bankers and economists expect RBI to maintain reverse repo rate at 3.35%. 40% expect a 15-20 bps hike
08 Dec 2021, 09:34:14 AM IST
Sensex stocks at this hour
08 Dec 2021, 09:21:35 AM IST
Nifty above 17,300 at open
08 Dec 2021, 09:20:25 AM IST
Sensex opens strong, regains 58K ahead of RBI policy
08 Dec 2021, 09:15:41 AM IST
RBI policy: Four things to watch out for today
MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain status quo on key rates in its bi-monthly policy statement, to be announced at 1000am on Wednesday, as the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus poses risks to India’s economic recovery.
The three-day review meeting of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee, or the rate-setting panel, of RBI, headed by governor Shaktikanta Das had begun Monday. (Read here)
08 Dec 2021, 09:07:24 AM IST
Nifty back above 17,200 in pre-open
08 Dec 2021, 09:06:13 AM IST
Sensex above 58K in pre-open
08 Dec 2021, 08:36:22 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on 8 December
08 Dec 2021, 08:34:51 AM IST
Nifty view: Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One Ltd
On Tuesday, the banking space primarily helped push the benchmarks higher. With the RBI scheduled to announce its monetary policy on Wednesday, action in the market will be dictated by this heavyweight influential basket.
We expect Nifty to remain in a range of 400-500 points before it breaks out in either direction. On the higher side, 17300 followed by 17500 are to be seen as immediate hurdles; where Nifty is likely to feel some pressure; whereas 17000 has become a sacrosanct support now.
We reiterate that as long as index consolidates in this range, one needs to focus on stock specific moves which are likely to provide better trading opportunities.
08 Dec 2021, 08:22:25 AM IST
Oil edge lower as investors try to assess Omicron's full impact
Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday, reversing gains from earlier the week, as investors tried to assess the full impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on global fuel demand and the effectiveness of existing vaccines.
Brent crude futures dropped 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $75.19 a barrel, after settling 3.2% higher on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.86 a barrel, down 19 cents, or 0.3%, having gained 3.7% in the previous session.
08 Dec 2021, 08:20:43 AM IST
Shriram Properties ₹600 crore IPO opens today, closes on 10 Dec
The company has mopped up ₹268.65 crore from 34 anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offering.
08 Dec 2021, 08:20:09 AM IST
Market view
“The sharp upside bounce on Tuesday session could cheer bulls to make a comeback from the lows. But, the present upside bounce could be short lived and one may expect selling pressure to emerge from the crucial overhead resistance of 17,550 to 17,600 levels on NSE Nifty in the near term," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
08 Dec 2021, 08:11:03 AM IST
Hyundai India plans to invest ₹4,000 cr to rev up EV biz
Hyundai Motor India Ltd plans to invest about ₹4,000 crore as part of an ambitious plan to introduce half a dozen electric vehicles (EVs) in the country by 2028, said Seon Seob Kim, the company’s managing director and chief executive.
Hyundai aims to introduce the first of the six vehicles next year, which is likely to be a sport-utility vehicle (SUV) model to capitalize on booming SUV demand in the domestic market, Kim said.
India’s second-largest passenger vehicle maker is in discussions with South Korean and Chinese battery makers to encourage them to set up assembly units in the country, Kim said.
The company is also in talks with six private and state-run companies in India to boost vehicle charging infrastructure and alleviate a key concern among EV buyers, he said.
SGX Nifty futures traded at 17,326, up nearly 0.6%, on the Singapore Exchange in early deals, hinting at positive start for Indian benchmarks.
08 Dec 2021, 07:52:52 AM IST
Asian stocks track US peers higher as virus fears ease
Asian stocks opened higher after technology shares led U.S. equities to their biggest rally in nine months as traders bet the omicron Covid variant won’t stall the global recovery. Treasury yields pared an advance.
Equity benchmarks rose in Japan, South Korea and Australia. Hong Kong and China stocks were little changed. U.S. futures edged higher after both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 chalked their biggest gains since March. Gauges of volatility retreated, with the Cboe Volatility Index sliding.
Japan's Topix index gained 0.6%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.9%, Kospi index rose 1.1%, Hang Seng Index was steady and the Shanghai Composite Index was little changed.
Overnight, Wall Street's main indexes finished the session with strong gains as investors shook off some anxiety about the latest virus variant and investors piled into technology stocks that boosted Nasdaq.
Intel's announcement of plans to take its self-driving car unit Mobileye public in the United States next year sent its shares soaring and cheered chip investors. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index at one point rose more than 5% after hitting a near one-month low on Tuesday.
Investors were also reassured by some positive news regarding the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which had helped send them fleeing from risk last week.
The S&P 500 gained 95.17 points, or 2.07%, to end at 4,686.84 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 455.72 points, or 2.99%, to 15,680.87. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 492.21 points, or 1.42%, to 35,719.24.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!