Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Indian indices

09 Dec 2021, 08:56 AM IST
Oil stays on the rebound as Omicron fears ease
Oil prices extended gains on Thursday on confidence that the Omicron coronavirus variant would not dent global growth, even as some governments stepped up curbs to stop its rapid spread.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 28 cents, or 0.4%, to $72.64 a barrel, adding to a 0.4% gain in the previous session.
Brent crude futures rose 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $76.04 a barrel, adding to a 0.5% gain on Wednesday.
09 Dec 2021, 08:42 AM IST
Dilip Buildcon plans to float InvIT, may raise ₹4,000 crore: report
Dilip Buildcon, a private infrastructure construction company, plans to float an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) by early next fiscal, the Economic Times reported on Thursday.
DBL is likely to raise about ₹4,000 crore through the proposed InvIT, where the equity value of the assets under the venture would come about ₹4,500-5,000 crore, said one of the people. The assets may fetch an enterprise value of ₹15,000 crore.
09 Dec 2021, 08:05 AM IST
Market view: Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst, HDFC Securities
The bulls have gained upside momentum in the last two sessions and the market is now placed at the important juncture. A decisive move above 17,550 to 17,600 levels on NSE Nifty could open further sharp upside towards 18,000 levels in a quick period of time. Any failure to sustain above this area is likely to trigger weakness from the highs towards the low of 17,250 to 17,200 levels on NSE Nifty in the near term.
09 Dec 2021, 08:01 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures trading 0.46% higher at 17,565
09 Dec 2021, 07:56 AM IST
India’s GDP to grow at 8.4% in FY22: Fitch
Fitch Ratings on Wednesday marginally reduced its FY22 growth projection for India to 8.4% from the earlier forecast of 8.7%, after the second wave of covid-19 slowed the country’s economic recovery.
The ratings company, however, remains bullish on India’s growth prospects for the next financial year (FY23), raising its projection to 10.3% from the earlier forecast of 10%.
“We have cut our FY22 (financial year ending March 2022) GDP growth forecast, to 8.4% (-0.3pp). GDP growth momentum should peak in FY23, at 10.3% (+0.2pp), boosted by a consumer-led recovery and the easing of supply disruptions," Fitch said in its Global Economic Outlook.
Dragged down by disease outbreaks and lockdowns, India’s GDP had contracted 7.3% in FY21. In the second quarter of FY22, GDP grew 8.4%, against a 7.4% contraction a year earlier. Fitch said that despite the sharp recovery, the bounce has been more subdued than expected, with the services sector continuing to show weakness. Fitch said it expects service sector performance to improve with the lifting of remaining restrictions.
09 Dec 2021, 07:50 AM IST
Asia stocks largely higher as traders bet on global recovery amid new virus strain
Most Asian stocks rose Thursday as traders bet the global recovery will be resilient to the new virus strain. Treasuries were stable after declining.
MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asia Pacific equities advanced for a third day with Hong Kong leading the advance. U.S. contracts were steady after the S&P 500 and the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 extended a rally.
China’s central bank set its reference rate for the yuan at a weaker-than-expected level against the dollar after the currency’s advance to the highest since 2018. The British pound dropped to the lowest this year after fresh restrictions as the omicron strain spreads. The dollar and crude edged up, while the 10-year Treasury yield held above 1.50%.
Japan's Topix index dipped 0.3%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.1%, South Korea's Kospi index rose 0.7%, Hang Seng Index rose 1.1% and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.1%.
Overnight, Wall Street closed higher for the third straight session amid positive sentiment about the effectiveness of three-dose vaccinations against the newest Covid-19 strain. The major US indexes were in the red for much of the trading session, but rallied late to close higher.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1% to finish at 35,754.75. The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.3% to end at 4,701.21, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.6% closing more than 100 points higher at 15,786.99.