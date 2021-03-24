Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty in red, indicates Indian stocks to start lower

Asian markets open lower as US equities, oil slide

Asian stocks were mostly weaker Wednesday after setbacks to the recovery from the pandemic weighed on U.S. equities and oil, and drove haven trades into Treasuries and the dollar.

MSCI Inc.’s index of Asia-Pacific stocks edged lower, with Japan’s benchmark leading regional declines. Shares in China fluctuated, and fell in Hong Kong. In U.S. equity futures, Nasdaq 100 contracts outperformed. The S&P 500 Index fell in U.S. hours and shares favored in the reopening trade slumped, with the small-cap Russell 2000 dropping 3.6%





The SGX Nifty was at 14,874.20, down 12.55 points, or 0.08%, at 7:23 am.

S&P 500 futures were steady as of 10:30 a.m. in Tokyo. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.8%.

Topix Index fell 1.8%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.5%.

South Korea’s Kospi Index fell 0.1%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.8%.

CSI 300 Index fell 0.6%.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.5%.