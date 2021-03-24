Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty in red, indicates Indian stocks to start lower

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Share Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark Indian equity indices may open lower, tracking their Asian peers which have been affected by sliding US stocks and oil prices amid concerns over rising covid-19 cases and significant selloffs on Wall Street.
Aisan markets opened lower on Wednesday owing to pressures from decline in US stocks and oil prices. Wall Street closed lower owing to selloffs in banking and tech sector stocks being the top drag.
Asian stocks were mostly weaker Wednesday after setbacks to the recovery from the pandemic weighed on U.S. equities and oil, and drove haven trades into Treasuries and the dollar.
MSCI Inc.’s index of Asia-Pacific stocks edged lower, with Japan’s benchmark leading regional declines. Shares in China fluctuated, and fell in Hong Kong. In U.S. equity futures, Nasdaq 100 contracts outperformed. The S&P 500 Index fell in U.S. hours and shares favored in the reopening trade slumped, with the small-cap Russell 2000 dropping 3.6%
The SGX Nifty was at 14,874.20, down 12.55 points, or 0.08%, at 7:23 am.
S&P 500 futures were steady as of 10:30 a.m. in Tokyo. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.8%.
Topix Index fell 1.8%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.5%.
South Korea’s Kospi Index fell 0.1%.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.8%.
CSI 300 Index fell 0.6%.
Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.5%.
Stocks closed broadly lower on Tuesday and gave back nearly all of their gains from a day earlier as technology, industrial and bank stocks fell. The S&P 500 fell 30.07 points, or 0.8%, to 3,910.52. Technology stocks were the biggest drag on the market and pushed the Nasdaq 149.85 points lower, or 1.1%, to 13,227.70. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 308.05 points, or 0.9% to 32,423.15. The yield of the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.63%. The yield was well above 1.70% last week, which had put some pressure on the stock market. US treasury secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress on Tuesday that more must be done to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. Powell also stressed that he does not expect programs aimed at reviving the economy will trigger unwanted inflation.