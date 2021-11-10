Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark indices likely to see tepid opening

10 Nov 2021, 08:32 AM IST
PNB, Escorts, Sun TV among stocks under F&O ban on NSE today
Members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said securities only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions, NSE said (Read here)
10 Nov 2021, 08:24 AM IST
Markets likely to be under pressure; Zomato, OIL, ITC in focus
Markets are likely to be under pressure on Wednesday while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a weak opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 60,433.45, down 112.16 points or 0.19% and the Nifty was at 18,044.25, down 24.30 points or 0.13%. Most Asian stocks slipped Wednesday as the latest Chinese data highlighted the inflationary pressures building up in the global economy. Treasury yields climbed ahead of a report on US consumer prices. (Read here)
10 Nov 2021, 08:06 AM IST
Bitcoin, ether fall from record highs as cryptocurrency prices today slip
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether prices today declined after surging to record highs on Tuesday as both the virtual tokens currencies pulled back from their highs. Both have more than doubled since June and added nearly 70% against the dollar since the start of October. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was trading a per cent lower at $67,089. The little more than decade-old market for digital assets has already roughly quadrupled from its 2020 year-end value. Bitcoin has gained over 131% year-to-date (YTD). Inflows into bitcoin products and funds have hit a record $6.4 billion so far this year, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed, and totaled $95 million last week. (Read here)
10 Nov 2021, 08:05 AM IST
India's October fuel demand surges, petrol sales hit record
October's sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 8.3% and 3.4% higher than in 2019 and 2020 respectively (Read here)
10 Nov 2021, 08:03 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices
Fuel rates remain static for seventh day. Latest rates (Read here)
10 Nov 2021, 07:55 AM IST
China factory inflation surges to 26-year high, CPI picks up
China’s factory-gate prices grew at the fastest pace in 26 years in October as raw material costs continued to soar, with signs that producers are passing on higher costs to consumers. The producer price index climbed 13.5% from a year earlier, beating economists’ forecasts of a 12.3% gain, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday. The consumer price index rose 1.5%, the fastest pace since September 2020 and above the projected 1.4% gain. Producer prices in China have been rising rapidly in the past few months, first due to the global commodity price rally and then output curbs caused by a power crunch nationwide. Authorities have rolled out a series of measures to stabilize coal and other commodity prices to help producers cope with rising costs and ease the power shortage. While consumer inflation remained mild, largely due to falling pork prices, there are signs food prices could pick up. Vegetable prices have jumped since mid-October, affected by supply disruptions following poor weather conditions. The weight of vegetables in the CPI basket is relatively small, but there are concerns the surge could drive up prices of other food products. Vegetable prices rose 15.9% from a year ago, contributing 0.33 percentage point to the increase in CPI, according to the statistics bureau. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, accelerated to 1.3%. Bloomberg
10 Nov 2021, 07:49 AM IST
Dollar near one-month low to yen as inflation test looms
The dollar held a three-day loss against major peers and traded near a one-month low to the yen on Wednesday, with highly anticipated US inflation data looming that could guide the timing of a Federal Reserve interest rate increase. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, was little changed at 93.997 after retreating gradually from a more than one-year peak at 94.634 reached on Friday. The currency was steady at 112.87 yen after dipping to 112.73 on Tuesday for the first time since 11 October. The euro was also about flat at $1.15915, maintaining a three-day gain that has brought it close to the month's high of $1.16165.
10 Nov 2021, 07:47 AM IST
Oil climbs on surprise US crude stocks decline
Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending strong gains in the previous session, after industry data showed US crude stocks unexpectedly fell last week just as near term travel demand picked up with pandemic curbs easing. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.38 a barrel at 0132 GMT, adding to a 2.7% gain on Tuesday. Brent crude futures jumped 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $85.14 a barrel, after rising 1.6% on Tuesday. Tightening global oil inventories have supported strong crude prices during the past several months, and the latest data from the American Petroleum Institute reinforced the view that supply remains constrained.
10 Nov 2021, 07:45 AM IST
Stocks fall as China data highlight inflation risk
Most Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday as the latest Chinese data highlighted the inflationary pressures building up in the global economy. Treasury yields climbed ahead of a report on US consumer prices. Shares fluctuated in Japan and dipped in Hong Kong and China, where factory-gate prices grew at the fastest pace in 26 years and consumer-price inflation topped estimates. Developer Fantasia Holdings Group Co. plunged after resuming trading amid the continuing troubles in China’s property sector. US futures retreated after the S&P 500 declined for the first time in nine sessions, hurt by financial shares. The Nasdaq 100 underperformed, in part on Tesla Inc.’s loss of $199 billion in value on a host of negative news. Longer maturity Treasuries pared a climb, which earlier saw the 30-year yield reach the lowest since July. Bonds were supported by an unwinding of bearish bets and speculation about a possible dovish shift in the leadership of the Federal Reserve. The dollar ticked up. Persistent price pressures that accelerate monetary-policy tightening are among the key risks for global stocks, which remain near record levels.
Stocks
S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 10:47 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%
Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%
Japan’s Topix index dropped 0.1%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.1%
South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.8%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.5%
China’s Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.7%
10 Nov 2021, 07:42 AM IST
CPPIB doubles down on Paytm IPO; overall subscription at 48%
A mega bid by Canadian pension fund CPPIB and robust retail demand were the rare bright spots in Paytm’s public issue that struggled to achieve subscriptions of half the shares on offer on the second day. The ₹18,300 crore initial public offering (IPO) of One97 Communications Ltd, which runs Paytm, saw only the retail portion getting oversubscribed. The retail book, worth around ₹1,830 crore, was subscribed 1.23 times at the end of Tuesday, according to stock exchange data. (Read here)
10 Nov 2021, 07:41 AM IST
Korean co Atomy to invest ₹250 crore to set up manufacturing units in India
Atomy Enterprise India, a subsidiary of Korean direct-selling brand Atomy, will invest approximately ₹250 crore in the Indian market by 2025 to set up over three manufacturing units in India to supply products to the world. This investment will come in the form of an FDI. The company specialises in skincare products, health supplements and food. It will focus on the food category to grow its India manufacturing business, said Abraham Lee, chief executive officer, Atomy Enterprise India. This will also include the supplements category which he said is consumed more frequently and hence has better sales. (Read here)
10 Nov 2021, 07:40 AM IST
Tata group and the coming big real estate sale
Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of India’s largest conglomerate, is evaluating the sale of non-core real estate assets owned by its operating companies, including land, and residential and commercial real estate, two people aware of the plans said. The company has engaged consultants to identify and value the group’s real estate assets in India and abroad, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity, adding it expects to raise at least a few thousand crores of rupees through the exercise. (Read here)
10 Nov 2021, 07:39 AM IST
Janet Yellen says Fed wouldn’t allow repeat of 1970s-level inflation
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen repeated her view that elevated U.S. inflation won’t persist beyond next year and said the Federal Reserve will act if needed to prevent a rerun of 1970s-style price rises. “I’d expect price increases to level off, and we’ll go back to inflation that’s closer to the 2% that we consider normal" as the pandemic fades, Yellen said in an interview that aired Tuesday on National Public Radio’s “Marketplace" show. The Treasury chief said that an end to the pandemic would allow more people to return to work, and with consumer demand returning to normal patterns, that will relieve pressure from wages and goods prices.
10 Nov 2021, 07:35 AM IST
Sapphire Foods IPO: Should you subscribe?
GMP, subscription status (Read here)
10 Nov 2021, 07:34 AM IST
Paytm IPO: Should you subscribe?
GMP, subscription status, other details (Read here)
10 Nov 2021, 07:33 AM IST
Stocks to watch
M&M, Hindustan Copper, and PFS are among stocks to watch (Read here)
10 Nov 2021, 07:30 AM IST
Stocks stalled as oil fuels inflation nerves
Asian stockmarkets were becalmed on Wednesday as surges in oil and Chinese factory prices added to worries that a hot US inflation reading could renew pressure on policymakers to lift interest rates. US crude futures rose 1% to a two-week high of $84.97 a barrel in early trade and Brent futures made a one-week top of $85.35. Factory gate prices in China have soared 13.5% year-on-year to October, data showed, beating forecasts and warning of pressure heading down supply chains to global consumers. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan and Japan's Nikkei each dropped 0.2% in and Overnight on Wall Street a long rally paused, with the Nasdaq logging its first fall in a dozen sessions. S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% in morning trade. US data due at 1330 GMT is expected to show consumer prices galloping higher at 5.8% year-on-year and even dovish Federal Reserve officials Neel Kashkari and Mary Daly have conceded it is running hotter for longer than they expected.