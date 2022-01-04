Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up over 100 pts in pre-open, Nifty tops 17,700

04 Jan 2022, 09:06 AM IST
Sensex higher in pre-open
04 Jan 2022, 09:05 AM IST
Nifty above 17,700 in pre-open
04 Jan 2022, 08:54 AM IST
HDFC assigns ₹7,468 cr loans in Dec quarter, sees 5.5% growth
Housing Development Finance Corp. (HDFC), the country's largest mortgage lender, on Monday said it assigned loans worth ₹7,468 crore in the quarter ended December, up by 5.5% from a year ago.
It had assigned loans amounting to ₹7,076 crore in the corresponding December 2020 quarter of the previous financial year.
All loans assigned during the quarter ended 31 December, were to HDFC Bank pursuant to the buyback option embedded in the home loan arrangement between HDFC Bank and the Corporation, it said in a regulatory filing.
Loans sold in the preceding 12 months amounted to ₹27,591 crore as against ₹16,956 crore, it said.
04 Jan 2022, 08:44 AM IST
Nifty view: Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The index has marched forward gallantly and is all set to move up higher. As expected on Friday, we have achieved the target of 17600. We should now be headed to 17850 as the next level of resistance. Post that 18050 would be the next possible target for the Nifty. Since we are in positive terrain, any drop or intra day dip can be utilized to accumulate buy positions for higher targets.
04 Jan 2022, 08:42 AM IST
Nifty view: Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst, HDFC Securities
The negative sequence of lower tops and bottoms on the daily chart is now placed at the edge of negation, as Nifty moved above the last lower top of 13th December at 17,639 levels on Monday. This could mean that the bearish set up is likely to be negated and any dips from current levels in Nifty 50 could unfold a bullish set up like higher highs and lows, as per daily chart.
04 Jan 2022, 08:40 AM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for covid-19, symptoms mild
04 Jan 2022, 08:38 AM IST
Elizabeth Holmes, former CEO of Theranos, found guilty of fraud
Fallen US biotech star Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on Monday of defrauding investors in her blood-testing startup Theranos, in a high-profile case seen as an indictment of Silicon Valley culture.
Holmes is a rare example of a tech exec being brought to book over a company flaming out, in a sector littered with the carcasses of money-losing companies that once promised untold riches.
Her case shone a spotlight on the blurred line between the hustle that characterizes the industry and outright criminal dishonesty.
Jurors took seven days of deliberations to reach their verdict, finding her guilty of four counts of tricking investors into pouring money into what she claimed was a revolutionary testing system.
But the panel -- who had listened to weeks of sometimes complex evidence -- also acquitted her on four charges and could not reach a verdict on three others.
The 37-year-old now faces the possibility of 20 years behind bars for each conviction. She remains at liberty ahead of another hearing on the terms of her bail next week. No date was set for sentencing.
04 Jan 2022, 08:07 AM IST
ONGC gets its first ever woman CMD, Alka Mittal
State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC) Director HR (human resources), Alka Mittal, has been given additional charge of chairman and managing director, making her the first woman to head the energy major, ONGC said in a tweet on Monday evening.
"ONGC Director (HR) Dr Alka Mittal has been entrusted with additional charge of ONGC CMD, making her the first woman to head the #Energy major," ONGC tweeted from its official handle.
Mittal was given the additional charge after incumbent Subhash Kumar superannuated on December 31, 2021. She is also the senior-most director on the ONGC board.
04 Jan 2022, 07:58 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures were traded at 17,688.50 in early deals, down 9 points
04 Jan 2022, 07:52 AM IST
Most Asian stocks higher tracking gains in US peers
Most Asian stocks rose Tuesday after the S&P 500 closed at a record high on the first trading day of 2022. Treasuries maintained losses.
Japan led an advance as more Asian markets traded after the new year break. The U.S. gains followed European stocks which hit unprecedented highs even as trading volumes remained light because of holidays. On Tuesday, U.S. futures were little changed.
Hong Kong shares edged higher after their worst start to a year since 2019. Chinese equities weakened as investors weigh the possibility of further policy easing with data showing that property companies saw sales drop last year.
Markets are anticipating an uptick in volatility. Investors are navigating headwinds from the omicron variant, supply-chain disruptions and more central banks winding back pandemic stimulus that propelled a third year of double-digit returns for equities.
U.S. December payroll data and minutes from the Fed’s meeting last month later this week may build a case for tightening to begin sooner.
S&P 500 futures were little changed, and so were Nasdaq 100 futures.
Japan's Topix index rose 1.3%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced 1.5%, Kospi index fell 0.3%, Hang Seng Index rose 0.2%, and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3%.
Overnight, major Wall Street indices closed at fresh records and Apple briefly reached a $3 trillion valuation in a bullish open to 2022, despite expectations for higher interest rates.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.7% at 36,585.06, a record. The broad-based S&P 500 jumped 0.6% to 4,796.56, also a record, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.2% to 15,832.80.
The new landmarks come on the heels of a series of all-time highs in December as markets continue to bet the latest surge in Covid-19 cases won't derail economic growth.