Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 300 pts at open, Nifty above 17,400

Share market LIVE updates: The Sensex was up 300.47 points at 58554.29 at open, while the Nifty rose 95.50 points to 17449.50. Auto index surged over 1%. US equity futures rose, while Asian stocks were mixed in thin trade as investors mulled Omicron's impact on global economic recovery
The trajectory of policy by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, particularly as inflation continues to present a challenge, will be in focus into 2022. Many strategists are predicting more volatility in the year ahead as the path forward becomes less clear
03 Jan 2022, 09:39:29 AM IST
Nifty Auto rises 1% following December sales numbers
03 Jan 2022, 09:22:06 AM IST
Nifty above 17,400 at open
03 Jan 2022, 09:21:31 AM IST
Sensex jumps at open
03 Jan 2022, 09:08:22 AM IST
Nifty flat in pre-open
03 Jan 2022, 09:04:24 AM IST
Sensex flat in pre-open
03 Jan 2022, 08:49:32 AM IST
Nifty view: Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities
The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive and one may expect further upside in the short term. A sustainable move above 17,640 on NSE Nifty is likely to negate the bearish setup and that could open more upside as per daily and weekly timeframe chart. Immediate support for Nifty is placed at 17,260 levels.
03 Jan 2022, 08:45:33 AM IST
PLI Boost: Telecom gear makers log ₹6,200 crore production
Telecom equipment makers have produced more than ₹6,200 crore worth of products with an investment of close to ₹247 crore since the launch of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the segment, the Economic Times has reported.
The production and investment have so far been driven by large multinational players such as Ericsson and Nokia, with Indian companies having sought an extension to meet their targets, saying they have received just four months to meet the first-year milestones.
MNCs have invested ₹151 crore, the officer told ET. Large Indian manufacturers have invested ₹86 crore, while the remaining ₹9.7 crore of investment was from MSMEs.
03 Jan 2022, 08:31:27 AM IST
RBI-appointed administrator moves court to retain Srei control over Trinity: report
At the heart of the bankruptcy proceedings of one of India's largest non-banking finance companies, Srei, and its subsidiary lies a lesser known asset management firm called Trinity, which runs multiple funds with diverse investments. Fearing that Trinity could slip out of control, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-appointed administrator has moved court to avert a change in the shareholding of Trinity Alternative Investment Managers Ltd, the Economic Times has reported.
Srei Infrastructure Finance, the main Srei company, owns 51% in Trinity, and the balance 49% equity is held by Payaash Capital, a Singapore-based entity. The administrator swung into action - first, serving a legal notice to Trinity, and then seeking a stay before the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal in an attempt to block a rights issue proposed by the board of directors of Trinity.
03 Jan 2022, 08:24:18 AM IST
Oil starts new year on positive note, pandemic worries curb gains
Oil prices rose on Monday as the market kicked off 2022 on a positive note, although concerns over demand waning due to rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic limited gains.
Brent crude added 67 cents, or 0.86%, to $78.45 a barrel, as of 0102 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 77 cents, or 1.02%, to $75.98 a barrel.
Last year, oil prices rose around 50%, spurred by the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic slump and producer restraint, even as infections reached record highs worldwide.
03 Jan 2022, 08:17:17 AM IST
NBFCs to witness revival in growth this year; may see slight uptick in NPAs
Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) showed resilience in 2021 despite the coronavirus pandemic woes and are expected to witness continued momentum in growth this year.
This year, the growth will be driven by the uptick in the economy, stronger balance sheet, higher provisions and improved capital positions of NBFCs.
On the other hand, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of NBFCs are likely to rise, following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) move to tighten the NPA norms in November 2021.
"Our baseline assumption is that the worst is behind them (NBFCs) and things will start improving here on. We expect NBFCs to show higher growth and they will benefit from the economy moving up," Crisil Ratings Ltd Senior Director and Deputy Chief Ratings Officer Krishnan Sitaraman said.
The asset under management (AUM) of shadow banking players is expected to grow at 6-8 per cent in the current financial year and 8-10 per cent in the next financial year, Sitaraman said.
03 Jan 2022, 08:15:31 AM IST
Reliance Industries plans to raise up to $5 billion in US debt
Reliance Industries Ltd plans to raise up to $5 billion in dollar-denominated debt and use proceeds primarily to refinance its existing borrowings.
The Mukesh Ambani-owned oil-to-telecoms conglomerate said the proposal for fixed rate notes, which could be issued in one or more tranches, was approved by the board in a meeting on Saturday.
While the company did not give further details on the use of proceeds, the Economic Times newspaper said it will be used refinance earlier debt raised from international investors, with a bundle of loans coming up for maturities in the next three to four months.
The newspaper said the offering would be the largest offshore raising by an Indian borrower in one go, adding that the move will be debt-neutral to the company.
SGX Nifty futures traded at 17,413.50 in early deals, down 26 points
03 Jan 2022, 07:49:20 AM IST
Most Asian markets shut; Chian's Evergrande shares to halt trading
Financial markets in Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and Thailand are closed on Monday for public holidays.
Hong Kong stocks rose at the open on Monday, kicking off the new year on a positive note after a healthy finish to 2021, though traders remain on edge over a range of issues including the fast-spreading Omicron virus variant.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.48%, or 112.87 points, to 23,510.54.
China Evergrande Group said its shares will be suspended from trading on Monday, without giving any reason. The embattled property developer has more than $300 billion in liabilities and is scrambling to raise cash by selling assets and shares to repay suppliers and creditors.
On Friday, US stocks capped a quiet day of trading with modest losses, even as Wall Street closed the books on another banner year. The major indices spent much of the day flipping between small gains and losses. The S&P500 index fell 12.55 points, or 0.3%, to 4,766.18. The Dow slid 59.78 points, or 0.2%, to 36,338.30. The Nasdaq fell 96.59 points, or 0.6%, to 15,644.97.
