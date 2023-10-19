Shilchar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Shilchar Technologies closed today at ₹2023, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹2010.25

On the last day, Shilchar Technologies opened at ₹2010.25 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹2010.25 and a low of ₹1985 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1518.72 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2128.75 and the 52-week low is ₹355. The BSE volume for the day was 3096 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Shilchar Technologies share price Live :Shilchar Technologies closed today at ₹2023, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹2010.25
Shilchar Technologies stock closed at ₹2023, reflecting a 0.63% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹2010.25. The net change in the stock price was 12.75.
Shilchar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Universal Cables
|512.3
|10.65
|2.12
|547.85
|227.15
|1777.44
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|60.03
|1.17
|1.99
|58.86
|22.11
|16.19
|Shilchar Technologies
|2023.0
|12.75
|0.63
|2128.75
|355.0
|1542.9
|HPL Electric & Power
|210.35
|-1.75
|-0.83
|269.55
|71.6
|1352.56
|Permanent Magnets
|1414.9
|0.45
|0.03
|1721.0
|520.0
|1216.59
Shilchar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
Shilchar Technologies stock's low price for the day is ₹1985 and the high price is ₹2035.
Shilchar Technologies Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52 week low price for Shilchar Technologies Ltd stock is 360.00000, while the 52 week high price is 2128.75000.
Shilchar Technologies share price Live :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹2027.45, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹2010.25
The current data for Shilchar Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹2027.45. There has been a percent change of 0.86, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 17.2, which represents the actual increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive movement in value.
Click here for Shilchar Technologies AGM
Shilchar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Universal Cables
|512.25
|10.6
|2.11
|547.85
|227.15
|1777.27
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|60.03
|1.17
|1.99
|58.86
|22.11
|16.19
|Shilchar Technologies
|2018.6
|8.35
|0.42
|2128.75
|355.0
|1539.55
|HPL Electric & Power
|213.45
|1.35
|0.64
|269.55
|71.6
|1372.49
|Permanent Magnets
|1410.0
|-4.45
|-0.31
|1721.0
|520.0
|1212.38
Shilchar Technologies share price NSE Live :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹2020, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹2010.25
The current data for Shilchar Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹2020, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 9.75. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.49% and the net change in price is an increase of ₹9.75.
Shilchar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Shilchar Technologies reached a low of ₹1985 and a high of ₹2035 on the current day.
Shilchar Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1974.56
|10 Days
|1859.75
|20 Days
|1695.01
|50 Days
|1558.44
|100 Days
|1280.82
|300 Days
|999.78
Shilchar Technologies share price update :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹2029.9, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹2010.25
Shilchar Technologies stock is currently priced at ₹2029.9. There has been a 0.98 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 19.65.
Shilchar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Shilchar Technologies reached a low of ₹1985 and a high of ₹2035 on the current day.
Shilchar Technologies share price Today :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹2023.5, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹2010.25
Shilchar Technologies stock currently has a price of ₹2023.5. It has experienced a percent change of 0.66, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 13.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
Shilchar Technologies Live Updates
SHILCHAR TECHNOLOGIES
SHILCHAR TECHNOLOGIES
Shilchar Technologies share price Live :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹1990.1, down -1% from yesterday's ₹2010.25
The current data for Shilchar Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹1990.1, with a percent change of -1 and a net change of -20.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1% and the net change is a decrease of ₹20.15.
Click here for Shilchar Technologies Dividend
Shilchar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Universal Cables
|505.5
|3.85
|0.77
|547.85
|227.15
|1753.85
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|60.03
|1.17
|1.99
|58.86
|22.11
|16.19
|Shilchar Technologies
|1990.1
|-20.15
|-1.0
|2128.75
|355.0
|1517.81
|HPL Electric & Power
|212.95
|0.85
|0.4
|269.55
|71.6
|1369.28
|Permanent Magnets
|1415.0
|0.55
|0.04
|1721.0
|520.0
|1216.68
Shilchar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the low price of Shilchar Technologies stock was ₹1985, while the high price was ₹2014.95.
Shilchar Technologies share price Today :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹2007, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹2010.25
Shilchar Technologies stock is currently priced at ₹2007, with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -3.25. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
Shilchar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Universal Cables
|501.3
|-0.35
|-0.07
|547.85
|227.15
|1739.28
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|58.86
|0.0
|0.0
|58.86
|22.11
|15.88
|Shilchar Technologies
|2008.0
|-2.25
|-0.11
|2128.75
|355.0
|1531.46
|HPL Electric & Power
|212.55
|0.45
|0.21
|269.55
|71.6
|1366.71
|Permanent Magnets
|1414.95
|0.5
|0.04
|1721.0
|520.0
|1216.64
Shilchar Technologies share price update :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹1990, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹2010.25
Based on the current data, the stock price of Shilchar Technologies is ₹1990. There has been a percent change of -1.01, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -20.25, suggesting a decline of ₹20.25 in the stock price.
Shilchar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Shilchar Technologies stock is ₹1985, while the high price is ₹2010.25.
Shilchar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Universal Cables
|498.75
|-2.9
|-0.58
|547.85
|227.15
|1730.43
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|58.86
|0.0
|0.0
|58.86
|22.11
|15.88
|Shilchar Technologies
|2006.75
|-3.5
|-0.17
|2128.75
|355.0
|1530.51
|HPL Electric & Power
|213.95
|1.85
|0.87
|269.55
|71.6
|1375.71
|Permanent Magnets
|1415.0
|0.55
|0.04
|1721.0
|520.0
|1216.68
Shilchar Technologies share price Live :Shilchar Technologies closed at ₹2010.25 on last trading day
On the last day, Shilchar Technologies on the BSE had a volume of 3096 shares and closed at a price of ₹2010.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!