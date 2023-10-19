Shilchar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Shilchar Technologies closed today at 2023, up 0.63% from yesterday's 2010.25

On the last day, Shilchar Technologies opened at ₹2010.25 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹2010.25 and a low of ₹1985 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1518.72 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2128.75 and the 52-week low is ₹355. The BSE volume for the day was 3096 shares.
Shilchar Technologies stock closed at ₹2023, reflecting a 0.63% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹2010.25. The net change in the stock price was 12.75.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Universal Cables
|512.3
|10.65
|2.12
|547.85
|227.15
|1777.44
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|60.03
|1.17
|1.99
|58.86
|22.11
|16.19
|Shilchar Technologies
|2023.0
|12.75
|0.63
|2128.75
|355.0
|1542.9
|HPL Electric & Power
|210.35
|-1.75
|-0.83
|269.55
|71.6
|1352.56
|Permanent Magnets
|1414.9
|0.45
|0.03
|1721.0
|520.0
|1216.59
Shilchar Technologies stock's low price for the day is ₹1985 and the high price is ₹2035.
The 52 week low price for Shilchar Technologies Ltd stock is 360.00000, while the 52 week high price is 2128.75000.
The current data for Shilchar Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹2027.45. There has been a percent change of 0.86, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 17.2, which represents the actual increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive movement in value.
The current data for Shilchar Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹2020, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 9.75. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.49% and the net change in price is an increase of ₹9.75.
The stock price of Shilchar Technologies reached a low of ₹1985 and a high of ₹2035 on the current day.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1974.56
|10 Days
|1859.75
|20 Days
|1695.01
|50 Days
|1558.44
|100 Days
|1280.82
|300 Days
|999.78
Shilchar Technologies stock is currently priced at ₹2029.9. There has been a 0.98 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 19.65.
The stock price of Shilchar Technologies reached a low of ₹1985 and a high of ₹2035 on the current day.
Shilchar Technologies stock currently has a price of ₹2023.5. It has experienced a percent change of 0.66, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 13.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
The current data for Shilchar Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹1990.1, with a percent change of -1 and a net change of -20.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1% and the net change is a decrease of ₹20.15.
Today, the low price of Shilchar Technologies stock was ₹1985, while the high price was ₹2014.95.
Shilchar Technologies stock is currently priced at ₹2007, with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -3.25. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Shilchar Technologies is ₹1990. There has been a percent change of -1.01, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -20.25, suggesting a decline of ₹20.25 in the stock price.
The current day's low price for Shilchar Technologies stock is ₹1985, while the high price is ₹2010.25.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Universal Cables
|498.75
|-2.9
|-0.58
|547.85
|227.15
|1730.43
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|58.86
|0.0
|0.0
|58.86
|22.11
|15.88
|Shilchar Technologies
|2006.75
|-3.5
|-0.17
|2128.75
|355.0
|1530.51
|HPL Electric & Power
|213.95
|1.85
|0.87
|269.55
|71.6
|1375.71
|Permanent Magnets
|1415.0
|0.55
|0.04
|1721.0
|520.0
|1216.68
On the last day, Shilchar Technologies on the BSE had a volume of 3096 shares and closed at a price of ₹2010.25.
