Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Shilchar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Shilchar Technologies closed today at 2023, up 0.63% from yesterday's 2010.25

10 min read . 19 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Shilchar Technologies stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 2010.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2023 per share. Investors should monitor Shilchar Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shilchar Technologies

On the last day, Shilchar Technologies opened at 2010.25 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 2010.25 and a low of 1985 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 1518.72 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 2128.75 and the 52-week low is 355. The BSE volume for the day was 3096 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 06:41 PM IST Shilchar Technologies share price Live :Shilchar Technologies closed today at ₹2023, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹2010.25

Shilchar Technologies stock closed at 2023, reflecting a 0.63% increase from the previous day's closing price of 2010.25. The net change in the stock price was 12.75.

19 Oct 2023, 06:28 PM IST Shilchar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Universal Cables512.310.652.12547.85227.151777.44
Diamond Power Infrastructure60.031.171.9958.8622.1116.19
Shilchar Technologies2023.012.750.632128.75355.01542.9
HPL Electric & Power210.35-1.75-0.83269.5571.61352.56
Permanent Magnets1414.90.450.031721.0520.01216.59
19 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM IST Shilchar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Shilchar Technologies stock's low price for the day is 1985 and the high price is 2035.

19 Oct 2023, 03:17 PM IST Shilchar Technologies Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for Shilchar Technologies Ltd stock is 360.00000, while the 52 week high price is 2128.75000.

19 Oct 2023, 03:02 PM IST Shilchar Technologies share price Live :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹2027.45, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹2010.25

The current data for Shilchar Technologies stock shows that the price is 2027.45. There has been a percent change of 0.86, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 17.2, which represents the actual increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive movement in value.

Click here for Shilchar Technologies AGM

19 Oct 2023, 02:46 PM IST Shilchar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Universal Cables512.2510.62.11547.85227.151777.27
Diamond Power Infrastructure60.031.171.9958.8622.1116.19
Shilchar Technologies2018.68.350.422128.75355.01539.55
HPL Electric & Power213.451.350.64269.5571.61372.49
Permanent Magnets1410.0-4.45-0.311721.0520.01212.38
19 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST Shilchar Technologies share price NSE Live :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹2020, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹2010.25

The current data for Shilchar Technologies stock shows that the price is 2020, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 9.75. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.49% and the net change in price is an increase of 9.75.

19 Oct 2023, 02:27 PM IST Shilchar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Shilchar Technologies reached a low of 1985 and a high of 2035 on the current day.

19 Oct 2023, 01:45 PM IST Shilchar Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1974.56
10 Days1859.75
20 Days1695.01
50 Days1558.44
100 Days1280.82
300 Days999.78
19 Oct 2023, 01:44 PM IST Shilchar Technologies share price update :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹2029.9, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹2010.25

Shilchar Technologies stock is currently priced at 2029.9. There has been a 0.98 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 19.65.

19 Oct 2023, 01:28 PM IST Shilchar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Shilchar Technologies reached a low of 1985 and a high of 2035 on the current day.

19 Oct 2023, 01:09 PM IST Shilchar Technologies share price Today :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹2023.5, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹2010.25

Shilchar Technologies stock currently has a price of 2023.5. It has experienced a percent change of 0.66, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 13.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST Shilchar Technologies Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST Shilchar Technologies share price Live :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹1990.1, down -1% from yesterday's ₹2010.25

The current data for Shilchar Technologies stock shows that the stock price is 1990.1, with a percent change of -1 and a net change of -20.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1% and the net change is a decrease of 20.15.

Click here for Shilchar Technologies Dividend

19 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST Shilchar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Universal Cables505.53.850.77547.85227.151753.85
Diamond Power Infrastructure60.031.171.9958.8622.1116.19
Shilchar Technologies1990.1-20.15-1.02128.75355.01517.81
HPL Electric & Power212.950.850.4269.5571.61369.28
Permanent Magnets1415.00.550.041721.0520.01216.68
19 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM IST Shilchar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Shilchar Technologies stock was 1985, while the high price was 2014.95.

19 Oct 2023, 11:54 AM IST Shilchar Technologies share price Today :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹2007, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹2010.25

Shilchar Technologies stock is currently priced at 2007, with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -3.25. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

19 Oct 2023, 11:39 AM IST Shilchar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Universal Cables501.3-0.35-0.07547.85227.151739.28
Diamond Power Infrastructure58.860.00.058.8622.1115.88
Shilchar Technologies2008.0-2.25-0.112128.75355.01531.46
HPL Electric & Power212.550.450.21269.5571.61366.71
Permanent Magnets1414.950.50.041721.0520.01216.64
19 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST Shilchar Technologies share price update :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹1990, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹2010.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of Shilchar Technologies is 1990. There has been a percent change of -1.01, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -20.25, suggesting a decline of 20.25 in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Shilchar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Shilchar Technologies stock is 1985, while the high price is 2010.25.

19 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Shilchar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Universal Cables498.75-2.9-0.58547.85227.151730.43
Diamond Power Infrastructure58.860.00.058.8622.1115.88
Shilchar Technologies2006.75-3.5-0.172128.75355.01530.51
HPL Electric & Power213.951.850.87269.5571.61375.71
Permanent Magnets1415.00.550.041721.0520.01216.68
19 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Shilchar Technologies share price Live :Shilchar Technologies closed at ₹2010.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Shilchar Technologies on the BSE had a volume of 3096 shares and closed at a price of 2010.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.