Shilchar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Shilchar Technologies stock plummets as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shilchar Technologies stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 2020.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2010 per share. Investors should monitor Shilchar Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shilchar Technologies

Shilchar Technologies had an open price of 2010.25 and a close price of 2010.25 on the last day. The stock had a high of 2035 and a low of 1985. The market capitalization of the company is 1542.9 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 2128.75 and the 52-week low is 355. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 10096 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Shilchar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Shilchar Technologies stock is 1983, while the high price is 2079.45.

20 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Shilchar Technologies Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Shilchar Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.51%
3 Months101.5%
6 Months135.55%
YTD319.99%
1 Year428.1%
20 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Shilchar Technologies share price NSE Live :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹2010, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹2020.9

The current data for Shilchar Technologies stock shows that the price is 2010, with a percent change of -0.54 and a net change of -10.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.54% and the net change is a decrease of 10.9 points.

20 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST Shilchar Technologies share price Today :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹2025, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹2020.9

The stock price of Shilchar Technologies is currently 2025, which represents a 0.2% increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.1, indicating a positive movement.

20 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Shilchar Technologies share price Live :Shilchar Technologies closed at ₹2010.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shilchar Technologies on the BSE, the volume was 10,096 shares and the closing price was 2,010.25.

