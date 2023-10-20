Shilchar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Shilchar Technologies stock plummets as investors sell off

Shilchar Technologies had an open price of ₹2010.25 and a close price of ₹2010.25 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹2035 and a low of ₹1985. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1542.9 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2128.75 and the 52-week low is ₹355. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 10096 shares.
The current day's low price for Shilchar Technologies stock is ₹1983, while the high price is ₹2079.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.51%
|3 Months
|101.5%
|6 Months
|135.55%
|YTD
|319.99%
|1 Year
|428.1%
The current data for Shilchar Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹2010, with a percent change of -0.54 and a net change of -10.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.54% and the net change is a decrease of 10.9 points.
The stock price of Shilchar Technologies is currently ₹2025, which represents a 0.2% increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.1, indicating a positive movement.
On the last day of trading for Shilchar Technologies on the BSE, the volume was 10,096 shares and the closing price was ₹2,010.25.
