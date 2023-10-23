Shilchar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Shilchar Technologies sees stock gains today

On the last day, Shilchar Technologies opened at ₹2060 and closed at ₹2020.9. The stock had a high of ₹2099 and a low of ₹1970. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1579.43 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2128.75, while the 52-week low is ₹355. The BSE volume for the day was 15574 shares.
Shilchar Technologies stock price is currently at ₹2405.95, with a significant percent change of 16.18. This represents a net change of 335.05.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1990.27
|10 Days
|1965.50
|20 Days
|1774.47
|50 Days
|1604.92
|100 Days
|1313.85
|300 Days
|1020.67
Shilchar Technologies stock had a low price of ₹2350 and a high price of ₹2485.05 on the current day.
Based on the current data of Shilchar Technologies stock, the price is ₹2400. There has been a percentage change of 15.89% and a net change of 329.1.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Centum Electronics
|1381.0
|-19.65
|-1.4
|1970.0
|497.0
|1779.4
|Universal Cables
|494.9
|-1.55
|-0.31
|547.85
|227.15
|1717.07
|Shilchar Technologies
|2442.4
|371.5
|17.94
|2128.75
|355.0
|1862.77
|HPL Electric & Power
|198.65
|-10.35
|-4.95
|269.55
|71.6
|1277.33
|Permanent Magnets
|1381.0
|-17.35
|-1.24
|1721.0
|520.0
|1187.45
Shilchar Technologies stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 19.75 and a net change of 409.1. The current price of the stock is ₹2480. This suggests that investors are showing strong interest in the company, likely due to positive news or strong financial performance.
Shilchar Technologies stock has experienced a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 19.56 and a net change of 405.1. The current price of the stock is ₹2476. This indicates a positive market sentiment towards the company, as investors are willing to pay a higher price for its shares. It is important to note that this data is based on current information and market conditions, and the stock price may fluctuate in the future.
The stock price of Shilchar Technologies is currently at ₹2445, with a 18.06% increase. This translates to a net change of 374.1.
The current data for Shilchar Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹2416.5 with a percent change of 16.69 and a net change of 345.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. This suggests that there may be positive market sentiment and demand for the stock. Investors may want to further analyze the company and its financials to determine if it is a good investment opportunity.
The stock price of Shilchar Technologies has increased by 17.34%, resulting in a net change of 359.1. The current stock price is ₹2430.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.86%
|3 Months
|77.18%
|6 Months
|134.82%
|YTD
|330.38%
|1 Year
|471.48%
The stock price of Shilchar Technologies is currently at ₹2070.9. There has been a 2.47% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹50.
On the last day of trading, Shilchar Technologies BSE had a volume of 15,574 shares and closed at a price of ₹2020.9.
