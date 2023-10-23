Hello User
Shilchar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Shilchar Technologies sees stock gains today

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 01:52 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Shilchar Technologies stock price went up today, 23 Oct 2023, by 16.18 %. The stock closed at 2070.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2405.95 per share. Investors should monitor Shilchar Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shilchar Technologies

On the last day, Shilchar Technologies opened at 2060 and closed at 2020.9. The stock had a high of 2099 and a low of 1970. The market capitalization of the company is 1579.43 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 2128.75, while the 52-week low is 355. The BSE volume for the day was 15574 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:52 PM IST Shilchar Technologies share price Today :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹2405.95, up 16.18% from yesterday's ₹2070.9

Shilchar Technologies stock price is currently at 2405.95, with a significant percent change of 16.18. This represents a net change of 335.05.

23 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST Shilchar Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1990.27
10 Days1965.50
20 Days1774.47
50 Days1604.92
100 Days1313.85
300 Days1020.67
23 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Shilchar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Shilchar Technologies stock had a low price of 2350 and a high price of 2485.05 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST Shilchar Technologies share price NSE Live :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹2400, up 15.89% from yesterday's ₹2070.9

Based on the current data of Shilchar Technologies stock, the price is 2400. There has been a percentage change of 15.89% and a net change of 329.1.

23 Oct 2023, 12:59 PM IST Shilchar Technologies Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:43 PM IST Shilchar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Centum Electronics1381.0-19.65-1.41970.0497.01779.4
Universal Cables494.9-1.55-0.31547.85227.151717.07
Shilchar Technologies2442.4371.517.942128.75355.01862.77
HPL Electric & Power198.65-10.35-4.95269.5571.61277.33
Permanent Magnets1381.0-17.35-1.241721.0520.01187.45
23 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Shilchar Technologies share price Live :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹2480, up 19.75% from yesterday's ₹2070.9

Shilchar Technologies stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 19.75 and a net change of 409.1. The current price of the stock is 2480. This suggests that investors are showing strong interest in the company, likely due to positive news or strong financial performance.

Click here for Shilchar Technologies News

23 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM IST Shilchar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Shilchar Technologies stock is 2350, while the high price is 2485.05.

23 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST Shilchar Technologies share price NSE Live :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹2476, up 19.56% from yesterday's ₹2070.9

Shilchar Technologies stock has experienced a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 19.56 and a net change of 405.1. The current price of the stock is 2476. This indicates a positive market sentiment towards the company, as investors are willing to pay a higher price for its shares. It is important to note that this data is based on current information and market conditions, and the stock price may fluctuate in the future.

23 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST Shilchar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Centum Electronics1381.05-19.6-1.41970.0497.01779.46
Universal Cables493.3-3.15-0.63547.85227.151711.52
Shilchar Technologies2451.3380.418.372128.75355.01869.56
HPL Electric & Power200.75-8.25-3.95269.5571.61290.83
Permanent Magnets1388.0-10.35-0.741721.0520.01193.46
23 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST Shilchar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Shilchar Technologies stock is 2350 and the high price is 2485.05.

23 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST Shilchar Technologies share price update :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹2445, up 18.06% from yesterday's ₹2070.9

The stock price of Shilchar Technologies is currently at 2445, with a 18.06% increase. This translates to a net change of 374.1.

23 Oct 2023, 10:47 AM IST Shilchar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Centum Electronics1382.0-18.65-1.331970.0497.01780.68
Universal Cables490.0-6.45-1.3547.85227.151700.07
Shilchar Technologies2407.4336.516.252128.75355.01836.08
HPL Electric & Power198.95-10.05-4.81269.5571.61279.26
Permanent Magnets1390.0-8.35-0.61721.0520.01195.18
23 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Shilchar Technologies share price Today :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹2416.5, up 16.69% from yesterday's ₹2070.9

The current data for Shilchar Technologies stock shows that the price is 2416.5 with a percent change of 16.69 and a net change of 345.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. This suggests that there may be positive market sentiment and demand for the stock. Investors may want to further analyze the company and its financials to determine if it is a good investment opportunity.

23 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST Shilchar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Shilchar Technologies stock reached a low of 2350 and a high of 2485.05 today.

23 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Shilchar Technologies Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Shilchar Technologies share price update :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹2430, up 17.34% from yesterday's ₹2070.9

The stock price of Shilchar Technologies has increased by 17.34%, resulting in a net change of 359.1. The current stock price is 2430.

23 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Shilchar Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.86%
3 Months77.18%
6 Months134.82%
YTD330.38%
1 Year471.48%
23 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Shilchar Technologies share price Today :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹2070.9, up 2.47% from yesterday's ₹2020.9

The stock price of Shilchar Technologies is currently at 2070.9. There has been a 2.47% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 50.

23 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST Shilchar Technologies share price Live :Shilchar Technologies closed at ₹2020.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Shilchar Technologies BSE had a volume of 15,574 shares and closed at a price of 2020.9.

