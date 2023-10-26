Shilchar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Shilchar Technologies sees positive trading day

On the last day, Shilchar Technologies opened at ₹2500 and closed at ₹2407.4. The stock had a high of ₹2600 and a low of ₹2302. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1836.3 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2485.05 and the 52-week low is ₹368.53. The BSE volume for the day was 50341 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Shilchar Technologies share price update :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹2419, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹2407.7 Shilchar Technologies stock is currently priced at ₹2419. It has experienced a percent change of 0.47, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 11.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock has shown some growth in value.

Shilchar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Shilchar Technologies reached a low of ₹2219 and a high of ₹2455.85 on the current day.

Shilchar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bharat Bijlee 3464.8 -135.4 -3.76 4387.0 1962.95 1958.15 Transformers & Rectifiers India 147.2 -3.45 -2.29 178.5 48.45 1951.34 Shilchar Technologies 2300.0 -107.7 -4.47 2600.0 368.53 1754.16 Centum Electronics 1313.9 -11.5 -0.87 1970.0 497.0 1692.94 Universal Cables 478.15 -16.15 -3.27 547.85 227.15 1658.96

Shilchar Technologies share price Live :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹2300, down -4.47% from yesterday's ₹2407.7 Shilchar Technologies stock is currently priced at ₹2300, with a percent change of -4.47. This indicates a decrease in value. The net change is -107.7, suggesting a significant drop in the stock's price. Click here for Shilchar Technologies Profit Loss

Shilchar Technologies Live Updates SHILCHAR TECHNOLOGIES More Information

Shilchar Technologies share price update :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹2314.95, down -3.85% from yesterday's ₹2407.7 The current data for Shilchar Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹2314.95. There has been a percent change of -3.85, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -92.75, which represents the amount by which the stock price has decreased.

Shilchar Technologies share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 22.91% 3 Months 98.14% 6 Months 163.37% YTD 400.38% 1 Year 464.33%

Shilchar Technologies share price Today :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹2435, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹2407.7 Based on the current data, the stock price of Shilchar Technologies is ₹2435. There has been a 1.13 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 27.3.

Shilchar Technologies share price Live :Shilchar Technologies closed at ₹2407.4 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Shilchar Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 50,341. The closing price for the shares was ₹2407.4.