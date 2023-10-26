Shilchar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Shilchar Technologies sees positive trading day

On the last day, Shilchar Technologies opened at ₹2500 and closed at ₹2407.4. The stock had a high of ₹2600 and a low of ₹2302. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1836.3 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2485.05 and the 52-week low is ₹368.53. The BSE volume for the day was 50341 shares.
Shilchar Technologies stock is currently priced at ₹2419. It has experienced a percent change of 0.47, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 11.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock has shown some growth in value.
The stock of Shilchar Technologies reached a low of ₹2219 and a high of ₹2455.85 on the current day.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Bijlee
|3464.8
|-135.4
|-3.76
|4387.0
|1962.95
|1958.15
|Transformers & Rectifiers India
|147.2
|-3.45
|-2.29
|178.5
|48.45
|1951.34
|Shilchar Technologies
|2300.0
|-107.7
|-4.47
|2600.0
|368.53
|1754.16
|Centum Electronics
|1313.9
|-11.5
|-0.87
|1970.0
|497.0
|1692.94
|Universal Cables
|478.15
|-16.15
|-3.27
|547.85
|227.15
|1658.96
Shilchar Technologies stock is currently priced at ₹2300, with a percent change of -4.47. This indicates a decrease in value. The net change is -107.7, suggesting a significant drop in the stock's price.
The current data for Shilchar Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹2314.95. There has been a percent change of -3.85, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -92.75, which represents the amount by which the stock price has decreased.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|22.91%
|3 Months
|98.14%
|6 Months
|163.37%
|YTD
|400.38%
|1 Year
|464.33%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Shilchar Technologies is ₹2435. There has been a 1.13 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 27.3.
On the last day of trading for Shilchar Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 50,341. The closing price for the shares was ₹2407.4.
