Shilchar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Shilchar Technologies sees positive trading day

5 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Shilchar Technologies stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 2407.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2419 per share. Investors should monitor Shilchar Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shilchar Technologies

On the last day, Shilchar Technologies opened at 2500 and closed at 2407.4. The stock had a high of 2600 and a low of 2302. The market capitalization of the company is 1836.3 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 2485.05 and the 52-week low is 368.53. The BSE volume for the day was 50341 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST Shilchar Technologies share price update :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹2419, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹2407.7

Shilchar Technologies stock is currently priced at 2419. It has experienced a percent change of 0.47, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 11.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock has shown some growth in value.

26 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST Shilchar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Shilchar Technologies reached a low of 2219 and a high of 2455.85 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Shilchar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Bijlee3464.8-135.4-3.764387.01962.951958.15
Transformers & Rectifiers India147.2-3.45-2.29178.548.451951.34
Shilchar Technologies2300.0-107.7-4.472600.0368.531754.16
Centum Electronics1313.9-11.5-0.871970.0497.01692.94
Universal Cables478.15-16.15-3.27547.85227.151658.96
26 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Shilchar Technologies share price Live :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹2300, down -4.47% from yesterday's ₹2407.7

Shilchar Technologies stock is currently priced at 2300, with a percent change of -4.47. This indicates a decrease in value. The net change is -107.7, suggesting a significant drop in the stock's price.

Click here for Shilchar Technologies Profit Loss

26 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Shilchar Technologies Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Shilchar Technologies share price update :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹2314.95, down -3.85% from yesterday's ₹2407.7

The current data for Shilchar Technologies stock shows that the price is 2314.95. There has been a percent change of -3.85, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -92.75, which represents the amount by which the stock price has decreased.

26 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Shilchar Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week22.91%
3 Months98.14%
6 Months163.37%
YTD400.38%
1 Year464.33%
26 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Shilchar Technologies share price Today :Shilchar Technologies trading at ₹2435, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹2407.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Shilchar Technologies is 2435. There has been a 1.13 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 27.3.

26 Oct 2023, 08:25 AM IST Shilchar Technologies share price Live :Shilchar Technologies closed at ₹2407.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shilchar Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 50,341. The closing price for the shares was 2407.4.

