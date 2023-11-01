Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India's Stocks Plunge Amidst Market Turmoil

The open price of Shipping Corporation Of India on the last day was ₹140.35, while the close price was ₹139.3. The high for the day was ₹142.25, and the low was ₹138.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6,497.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164, and the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The BSE volume for the day was 109,148 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.