Shipping Corporation Of India Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, the Shipping Corporation Of India's stock had an open price of ₹140.2 and a close price of ₹139.5. The stock reached a high of ₹140.2 and a low of ₹136.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6423.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164 and the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 84,799 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.