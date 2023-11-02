Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Shipping Corporation Of India Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -1.15 %. The stock closed at 139.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.9 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of India

On the last day of trading, the Shipping Corporation Of India's stock had an open price of 140.2 and a close price of 139.5. The stock reached a high of 140.2 and a low of 136.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 6423.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 164 and the 52-week low is 79.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 84,799 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹139.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Shipping Corporation of India had a volume of 84,799 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was 139.5 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.