Shipping Corporation Of India Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

The Shipping Corporation of India's stock opened at ₹139.35 and closed at ₹137.6 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹140.25 and a low of ₹138.15. The company's market capitalization is ₹6483.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164 and the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 62,963 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹137.6 on last trading day
