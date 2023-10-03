Shipping Corporation Of India Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price for Shipping Corporation Of India (SCI) was ₹146.5, while the close price was ₹145.4. The stock reached a high of ₹148.05 and a low of ₹145.25. The market capitalization of SCI is currently at ₹6784.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164, and the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The BSE volume for SCI was 180,336 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹145.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 180,336. The closing price for the stock was ₹145.4.