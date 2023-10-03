Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Shipping Corporation Of India Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 145.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145.65 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of India

On the last day of trading, the open price for Shipping Corporation Of India (SCI) was 146.5, while the close price was 145.4. The stock reached a high of 148.05 and a low of 145.25. The market capitalization of SCI is currently at 6784.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 164, and the 52-week low is 79.5. The BSE volume for SCI was 180,336 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹145.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 180,336. The closing price for the stock was 145.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.