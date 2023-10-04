Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Sinks in Market Trading

On the last day of trading, the Shipping Corporation Of India's stock opened at ₹146 and closed at ₹146.05. The stock's high for the day was ₹148.75 and the low was ₹143.7. The company has a market capitalization of ₹6,712.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164 and the 52-week low is ₹79.5. On the BSE, a total of 703,651 shares of the company were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.