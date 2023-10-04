Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Sinks in Market Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 146.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 144.1 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of India

On the last day of trading, the Shipping Corporation Of India's stock opened at 146 and closed at 146.05. The stock's high for the day was 148.75 and the low was 143.7. The company has a market capitalization of 6,712.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 164 and the 52-week low is 79.5. On the BSE, a total of 703,651 shares of the company were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹144.1, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹146.05

The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is 144.1, with a percent change of -1.34 and a net change of -1.95. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value.

04 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹146.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Shipping Corporation of India had a trading volume of 703,651 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 146.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.