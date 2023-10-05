Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Shipping Corporation Of India Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -2.5 %. The stock closed at 144.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.5 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of India

The Shipping Corporation of India had an opening price of 142.25 and a closing price of 144.10 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 144.25 and a low of 138.55. The company has a market capitalization of 6,544.48 crores. Its 52-week high is 164, while its 52-week low is 79.50. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 234,870 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹144.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Shipping Corporation Of India had a trading volume of 234,870 shares. The closing price of the stock was 144.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.