Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Sinks in Stock Market

The Shipping Corporation of India opened at ₹140.25 and closed at ₹139.2 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹140.7 and a low of ₹138.5. The company's market capitalization is ₹6,474.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164, while the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The stock traded a volume of 42,732 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.28%
|3 Months
|37.93%
|6 Months
|46.24%
|YTD
|31.79%
|1 Year
|37.14%
