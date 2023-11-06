Hello User
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Sinks in Stock Market

1 min read . 09:33 AM IST
Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went down today, 06 Nov 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 139.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The Shipping Corporation of India opened at 140.25 and closed at 139.2 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 140.7 and a low of 138.5. The company's market capitalization is 6,474.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 164, while the 52-week low is 79.5. The stock traded a volume of 42,732 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.28%
3 Months37.93%
6 Months46.24%
YTD31.79%
1 Year37.14%
06 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹139, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹139.2

The current data for the Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is 139, which has experienced a decrease of -0.14 percent. This corresponds to a net change of -0.2.

06 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹139.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 42,732. The closing price for the day was 139.2.

