Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Sees Stock Surge

The last day of trading for Shipping Corporation Of India saw the stock open at ₹141.95 and close at ₹140.2. The stock reached a high of ₹155.65 and a low of ₹141 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7005.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164 and the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,370,864 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India has increased by 7.28%, resulting in a net change of 10.2. The current stock price is ₹150.4.
On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,370,864. The closing price for the stock was ₹140.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!