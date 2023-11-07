Hello User
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Suffers Stock Decline

3 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -4.39 %. The stock closed at 139 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.9 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the opening price of Shipping Corporation Of India (SCI) was 130.4 and the closing price was 139. The highest price reached during the day was 134.95, while the lowest price was 130.25. The market capitalization of SCI is 6190.47 crore. The 52-week high for SCI is 164, and the 52-week low is 79.5. The BSE volume for SCI was 371,596 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:33 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Great Eastern Shipping Company770.8-8.45-1.08919.45526.7811004.49
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers771.759.551.25973.95390.78840.55
Shipping Corporation Of India134.152.11.59164.079.56248.69
Seamec806.7591.5512.81150.0563.32051.16
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics319.68.352.68506.0212.2701.76
07 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Shipping Corporation Of India stock is 132.55 and the high price is 135.

07 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.17%
3 Months34.12%
6 Months37.03%
YTD25.25%
1 Year29.68%
07 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹132.9, down -4.39% from yesterday's ₹139

The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is currently at 132.9 with a percent change of -4.39. This means that the stock price has decreased by 4.39% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -6.1, indicating a decrease of 6.1 in the stock price.

07 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹139 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for the Shipping Corporation of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 371,596. The closing price of the shares was 139.

