Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Suffers Stock Decline

On the last day, the opening price of Shipping Corporation Of India (SCI) was ₹130.4 and the closing price was ₹139. The highest price reached during the day was ₹134.95, while the lowest price was ₹130.25. The market capitalization of SCI is ₹6190.47 crore. The 52-week high for SCI is ₹164, and the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The BSE volume for SCI was 371,596 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|770.8
|-8.45
|-1.08
|919.45
|526.78
|11004.49
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|771.75
|9.55
|1.25
|973.95
|390.7
|8840.55
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|134.15
|2.1
|1.59
|164.0
|79.5
|6248.69
|Seamec
|806.75
|91.55
|12.8
|1150.0
|563.3
|2051.16
|Shreyas Shipping & Logistics
|319.6
|8.35
|2.68
|506.0
|212.2
|701.76
The current day's low price of Shipping Corporation Of India stock is ₹132.55 and the high price is ₹135.
The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the stock price is ₹132.9 with a percent change of -4.39 and a net change of -6.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 4.39% and the net change in price is a decrease of 6.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.17%
|3 Months
|34.12%
|6 Months
|37.03%
|YTD
|25.25%
|1 Year
|29.68%
On the last day of trading for the Shipping Corporation of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 371,596. The closing price of the shares was ₹139.
