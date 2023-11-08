Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Soars on Strong Trading Day

The Shipping Corporation of India had an open price of ₹133 and a close price of ₹132.05 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹135, while the lowest price was ₹132.55. The company has a market capitalization of ₹6248.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164, while the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The BSE volume for the day was 81,843 shares.
Shipping Corporation Of India share price update :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹135.55, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹133.35
The stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India is currently ₹135.55, with a percent change of 1.65 and a net change of 2.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.65% and has gained 2.2 points.
Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|765.2
|-5.7
|-0.74
|919.45
|526.78
|10924.54
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|778.45
|3.55
|0.46
|973.95
|390.7
|8917.3
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|135.6
|2.25
|1.69
|164.0
|79.5
|6316.23
|Seamec
|827.15
|18.75
|2.32
|1150.0
|563.3
|2103.03
|Shreyas Shipping & Logistics
|315.85
|1.75
|0.56
|506.0
|212.2
|693.53
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹135.75, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹133.35
The current data for the Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is ₹135.75. There has been a percent change of 1.8, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 2.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.4 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for the stock.
Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range
The Shipping Corporation Of India stock had a low price of ₹133.4 and a high price of ₹136.8.
Shipping Corporation Of India share price update :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹136.3, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹133.35
The current stock price of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) is ₹136.3. There has been a 2.21% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 2.95.
Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.2%
|3 Months
|36.07%
|6 Months
|41.61%
|YTD
|26.48%
|1 Year
|35.45%
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹134.15, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹132.05
The current stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India is ₹134.15. There has been a 1.59% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 2.1.
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹132.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the Shipping Corporation Of India had a trading volume of 81,843 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹132.05.
