Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 1.65 %. The stock closed at 133.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.55 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of India

The Shipping Corporation of India had an open price of 133 and a close price of 132.05 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 135, while the lowest price was 132.55. The company has a market capitalization of 6248.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 164, while the 52-week low is 79.5. The BSE volume for the day was 81,843 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 11:03 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price update :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹135.55, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹133.35

The stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India is currently 135.55, with a percent change of 1.65 and a net change of 2.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.65% and has gained 2.2 points.

08 Nov 2023, 10:40 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Great Eastern Shipping Company765.2-5.7-0.74919.45526.7810924.54
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers778.453.550.46973.95390.78917.3
Shipping Corporation Of India135.62.251.69164.079.56316.23
Seamec827.1518.752.321150.0563.32103.03
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics315.851.750.56506.0212.2693.53
08 Nov 2023, 10:38 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹135.75, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹133.35

The current data for the Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the price is 135.75. There has been a percent change of 1.8, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 2.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.4 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for the stock.

08 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Shipping Corporation Of India stock had a low price of 133.4 and a high price of 136.8.

08 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price update :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹136.3, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹133.35

The current stock price of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) is 136.3. There has been a 2.21% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 2.95.

08 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.2%
3 Months36.07%
6 Months41.61%
YTD26.48%
1 Year35.45%
08 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹134.15, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹132.05

The current stock price of Shipping Corporation Of India is 134.15. There has been a 1.59% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 2.1.

08 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹132.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Shipping Corporation Of India had a trading volume of 81,843 shares. The closing price for the stock was 132.05.

