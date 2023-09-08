Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Shipping Corporation Of India Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 7.73 %. The stock closed at 144.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 155.45 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of India

On the last day, the opening price of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) was 145.7, while the closing price was 144.3. The stock reached a high of 157 and a low of 145.7 during the day. The market capitalization of SCI is currently 7243.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 153.55 and the 52-week low was 79.5. The BSE volume for SCI was 676,842 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹144.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 678,468. The closing price for the day was 144.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.