Shipping Corporation Of India Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

On the last day, the opening price of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) was ₹145.7, while the closing price was ₹144.3. The stock reached a high of ₹157 and a low of ₹145.7 during the day. The market capitalization of SCI is currently ₹7243.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹153.55 and the 52-week low was ₹79.5. The BSE volume for SCI was 676,842 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.