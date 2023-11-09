Hello User
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Soars on Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 133.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.6 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The Shipping Corporation of India's stock opened at 133.4 and closed at 133.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 136.8 and a low of 132.75 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 6,223.07 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 164 and the 52-week low is 79.5. On the BSE, a total of 607,714 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

