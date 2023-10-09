Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation of India Sinks in Trading Today

The Shipping Corporation of India's stock opened at ₹151.8 and closed at ₹150.4 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹152.4, while the low was ₹146.5. The company has a market capitalization of ₹6865.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164, and the 52-week low is ₹79.5. On the BSE, a total of 320,546 shares were traded for the stock.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows a price of ₹142.8. There has been a percent change of -3.12, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.6, suggesting a decrease of ₹4.6 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
The current data for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) stock shows that the price is ₹147.4, with a percent change of -1.99 and a net change of -3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.99% and the value has dropped by 3 points. This information suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 320,546. The closing price for the stock was ₹150.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!