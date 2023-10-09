Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation of India Sinks in Trading Today

The Shipping Corporation of India's stock opened at ₹151.8 and closed at ₹150.4 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹152.4, while the low was ₹146.5. The company has a market capitalization of ₹6865.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164, and the 52-week low is ₹79.5. On the BSE, a total of 320,546 shares were traded for the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.