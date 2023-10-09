Hello User
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation of India Sinks in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -3.12 %. The stock closed at 147.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.8 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of India

The Shipping Corporation of India's stock opened at 151.8 and closed at 150.4 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 152.4, while the low was 146.5. The company has a market capitalization of 6865.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 164, and the 52-week low is 79.5. On the BSE, a total of 320,546 shares were traded for the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price NSE Live :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹142.8, down -3.12% from yesterday's ₹147.4

The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows a price of 142.8. There has been a percent change of -3.12, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.6, suggesting a decrease of 4.6 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

09 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹147.4, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹150.4

The current data for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) stock shows that the price is 147.4, with a percent change of -1.99 and a net change of -3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.99% and the value has dropped by 3 points. This information suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a decline in value.

09 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹150.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 320,546. The closing price for the stock was 150.4.

