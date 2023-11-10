Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Shipping Corporation Of India Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 133.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.55 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of India

The open price of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) on the last day was 135.45, while the closing price was 133.6. The stock reached a high of 135.45 and a low of 131.1 during the day. The market capitalization of SCI is 6,127.59 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 164, while the 52-week low is 79.5. The BSE volume for SCI was 101,808 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹133.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 101,808. The closing price of the stock was 133.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.