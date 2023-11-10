Shipping Corporation Of India Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

The open price of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) on the last day was ₹135.45, while the closing price was ₹133.6. The stock reached a high of ₹135.45 and a low of ₹131.1 during the day. The market capitalization of SCI is ₹6,127.59 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹164, while the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The BSE volume for SCI was 101,808 shares.
10 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹133.6 on last trading day
