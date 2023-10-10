Shipping Corporation Of India Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

The Shipping Corporation of India's stock opened at ₹142.25 and closed at ₹147.4 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹145.6 and a low of ₹140.2 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹6,721.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164, while the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The stock had a trading volume of 565,301 shares on the BSE.
10 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹147.4 on last trading day
