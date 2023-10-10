Hello User
Shipping Corporation Of India Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

1 min read . 08:15 AM IST
Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -2.1 %. The stock closed at 147.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 144.3 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The Shipping Corporation of India's stock opened at 142.25 and closed at 147.4 on the last day. The stock had a high of 145.6 and a low of 140.2 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 6,721.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 164, while the 52-week low is 79.5. The stock had a trading volume of 565,301 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹147.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 565,301. The closing price of the shares was 147.4.

