Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Sees Upward Trend in Trading

The last day of trading for Shipping Corporation Of India saw an open price of ₹150.15 and a closing price of ₹144.3. The stock reached a high of ₹153.3 and a low of ₹146.5. The company has a market capitalization of ₹6,851.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164, while the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The BSE volume for the day was 670,041 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Shipping Corporation of India stock shows that the stock price is ₹147.1, with a percent change of 1.94 and a net change of 2.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.94% and has gained 2.8 points.
On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 670,041. The closing price for the stock was ₹144.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!