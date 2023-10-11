Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Sees Upward Trend in Trading

The last day of trading for Shipping Corporation Of India saw an open price of ₹150.15 and a closing price of ₹144.3. The stock reached a high of ₹153.3 and a low of ₹146.5. The company has a market capitalization of ₹6,851.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164, while the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The BSE volume for the day was 670,041 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.