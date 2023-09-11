Shipping Corporation Of India Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

The Shipping Corporation of India's stock opened at ₹145.7 and closed at ₹144.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹163.15 and a low of ₹145.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7203.58 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹163.15 and ₹79.5, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,177,738 shares.
11 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST
