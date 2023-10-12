Shipping Corporation Of India Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, the Shipping Corporation of India had an open price of ₹149 and a close price of ₹147.1. The stock reached a high of ₹149 and a low of ₹146.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6833.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164, while the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 237,938 shares.
12 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST
