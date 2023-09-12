Hello User
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 157 per share. The stock is currently trading at 158.05 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of India

The Shipping Corporation of India had an open price of 160.65 and a close price of 154.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 164 and a low of 155.65. The market capitalization is 7313.04 crore. The 52-week high is 163.15 and the 52-week low is 79.5. The BSE volume for the day was 816,808 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India Live Updates

12 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.37%
3 Months40.03%
6 Months58.84%
YTD48.91%
1 Year60.79%
12 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹158.05, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹157

The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is currently at 158.05, representing a 0.67% increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.05.

12 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹154.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India on the BSE, there were 816,808 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 154.65.

