Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Sees Positive Trading Day

The Shipping Corporation of India had an open price of ₹160.65 and a close price of ₹154.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹164 and a low of ₹155.65. The market capitalization is ₹7313.04 crore. The 52-week high is ₹163.15 and the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The BSE volume for the day was 816,808 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.