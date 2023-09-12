Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Sees Positive Trading Day

The Shipping Corporation of India had an open price of ₹160.65 and a close price of ₹154.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹164 and a low of ₹155.65. The market capitalization is ₹7313.04 crore. The 52-week high is ₹163.15 and the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The BSE volume for the day was 816,808 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.37%
|3 Months
|40.03%
|6 Months
|58.84%
|YTD
|48.91%
|1 Year
|60.79%
The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is currently at ₹158.05, representing a 0.67% increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.05.
On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India on the BSE, there were 816,808 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹154.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!