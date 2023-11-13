Hello User
Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Reports Losses in Q3

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 132.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.4 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of India

The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) had an open price of 132.9 and a close price of 131.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 133.35 and a low of 132.4. The market capitalization of SCI is currently 6,176.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 164, while the 52-week low is 79.5. The stock had a trading volume of 17,631 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India Live Updates

13 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price update :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹132.4, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹132.9

The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is currently 132.4. There has been a decrease of 0.38% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.5.

13 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.29%
3 Months28.14%
6 Months36.07%
YTD24.82%
1 Year27.21%
13 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹132.3, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹132.9

The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is currently trading at 132.3. It has experienced a decrease of 0.45% with a net change of -0.6.

13 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹131.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 17,631. The closing price for the shares was 131.55.

