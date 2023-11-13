Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Reports Losses in Q3

The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) had an open price of ₹132.9 and a close price of ₹131.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹133.35 and a low of ₹132.4. The market capitalization of SCI is currently ₹6,176.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹164, while the 52-week low is ₹79.5. The stock had a trading volume of 17,631 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is currently ₹132.4. There has been a decrease of 0.38% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.29%
|3 Months
|28.14%
|6 Months
|36.07%
|YTD
|24.82%
|1 Year
|27.21%
The stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is currently trading at ₹132.3. It has experienced a decrease of 0.45% with a net change of -0.6.
On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 17,631. The closing price for the shares was ₹131.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!