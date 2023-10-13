Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Shipping Corporation Of India Sees Stock Price Surge

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 146.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147.75 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of India

The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) had a stable day of trading on the last day, with an opening price of 146 and a closing price of 146.8. The stock reached a high of 150.6 and a low of 146 during the day. The market capitalization of SCI is currently at 6882.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 164 and the 52-week low is 79.5. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 133,664.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India Live Updates

13 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Today :Shipping Corporation Of India trading at ₹147.75, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹146.8

The current stock price of Shipping Corporation of India is 147.75. It has seen a 0.65% increase in value, with a net change of 0.95.

13 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live :Shipping Corporation Of India closed at ₹146.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Shipping Corporation of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 133,664. The closing price for the shares was 146.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.