Shipping Corporation Of India Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Shipping Corporation Of India stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -9.14 %. The stock closed at 157 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.65 per share. Investors should monitor Shipping Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Shipping Corporation Of India

The Shipping Corporation of India's stock opened at 158.05 and closed at 157 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 158.55 and a low of 141.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 6,644.62 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 164 and the 52-week low is 79.5. The BSE volume for the day was 402,661 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Shipping Corporation Of India share price Live

On the last day of trading, the Shipping Corporation Of India had a trading volume of 402,661 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 157.

